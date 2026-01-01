https://sputnikglobe.com/20260101/trumps-former-advisor-calls-us-peace-plan-for-ukraine-good-1123398169.html
Trump's Former Advisor Calls US Peace Plan for Ukraine 'Good'
Former US National Security Advisor Michael Flynn told RIA Novosti that he considers Washington's peace plan for resolving the conflict in Ukraine as a "good."
At the same time, according to Flynn, the situation remains complex. The US administration had previously announced the development of a plan for a Ukrainian settlement. The Kremlin stated that Russia remains open to negotiations and committed to the agreements reached in Anchorage. Russian President Vladimir Putin's Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev held talks in Miami on December 20-21 with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the American leader's son-in-law Jared Kushner. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received Witkoff and Kushner in the Kremlin. The visit by the US representatives to Russia was related to discussions on the US peace plan for Ukraine. As Putin stated, the American side divided the 27 points into four packages and proposed discussing them separately. Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov described the talks in the Kremlin as very substantive, adding that contacts between Russia and the US will continue. Ushakov noted that the successes of the Russian army on the battlefield have had a positive impact on the course and nature of the negotiations. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that Kiev must make a decision and begin negotiations, emphasizing that the space for Kiev's freedom of decision-making is shrinking amid the offensive actions of the Russian military.
“I do believe that there is a good peace plan on the table,” Flynn said in the interview.
At the same time, according to Flynn, the situation remains complex.
The US administration had previously announced the development of a plan for a Ukrainian settlement. The Kremlin stated that Russia remains open to negotiations and committed to the agreements reached in Anchorage.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev held talks in Miami on December 20-21 with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the American leader's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
29 December 2025, 18:04 GMT
On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received Witkoff and Kushner in the Kremlin. The visit by the US representatives to Russia was related to discussions on the US peace plan for Ukraine. As Putin stated, the American side divided the 27 points into four packages and proposed discussing them separately.
Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov described the talks in the Kremlin as very substantive, adding that contacts between Russia and the US will continue. Ushakov noted that the successes of the Russian army on the battlefield have had a positive impact on the course and nature of the negotiations. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that Kiev must make a decision and begin negotiations, emphasizing that the space for Kiev's freedom of decision-making is shrinking amid the offensive actions of the Russian military.