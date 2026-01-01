International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260101/uae-starts-to-pull-troops-from-yemen-1123400255.html
UAE Starts to Pull Troops From Yemen
UAE Starts to Pull Troops From Yemen
Sputnik International
The United Arab Emirates has begun withdrawing its forces from the Yemeni provinces of Hadhramaut and Shabwah, the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported, citing Hadhramaut governor Salem Ahmed al-Khanbashi.
2026-01-01T13:41+0000
2026-01-01T13:41+0000
military
middle east
yemen
saudi arabia
southern transitional council (stc)
riyadh
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107882/67/1078826741_0:18:3579:2031_1920x0_80_0_0_4af969d1954db4e7d971e62ed6618d62.jpg
The United Arab Emirates has begun withdrawing its forces from the Yemeni provinces of Hadhramaut and Shabwah, the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported, citing Hadhramaut governor Salem Ahmed al-Khanbashi. Al-Khanbashi noted that the UAE's military presence in Yemen had always been limited in scope, consisting primarily of training and advisory support to STC forces. In December 2025, the STC extended its control over the eastern provinces of Hadhramaut and Mahra. Mass demonstrations in support of an independent South Yemen erupted across STC-held areas, reflecting broad popular backing. In response, Saudi Arabia called for an immediate de-escalation and demanded the withdrawal of all STC units from these regions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251230/saudi-arabia-ends-military-operation-in-eastern-yemen-1123387753.html
yemen
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107882/67/1078826741_423:0:3154:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9502e4b4638de740142c5ca7dd8ae8e0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
the united arab emirates has begun withdrawing its forces from the yemeni provinces of hadhramaut and shabwah, the asharq al-awsat newspaper reported, citing hadhramaut governor salem ahmed al-khanbashi.
the united arab emirates has begun withdrawing its forces from the yemeni provinces of hadhramaut and shabwah, the asharq al-awsat newspaper reported, citing hadhramaut governor salem ahmed al-khanbashi.

UAE Starts to Pull Troops From Yemen

13:41 GMT 01.01.2026
© AP Photo / Jon GambrellUS-UAE military exercise in Urban Terrain facility in al-Hamra, United Arab Emirates
US-UAE military exercise in Urban Terrain facility in al-Hamra, United Arab Emirates - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2026
© AP Photo / Jon Gambrell
Subscribe
The UAE Defense Ministry announced the voluntary drawdown of its military presence in Yemen, amid deteriorating relations with Saudi Arabia following Riyadh’s declaration that it is deeply disappointed by the UAE’s support for the Southern Transitional Council (STC) and views such actions as a threat to its national security.
The United Arab Emirates has begun withdrawing its forces from the Yemeni provinces of Hadhramaut and Shabwah, the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported, citing Hadhramaut governor Salem Ahmed al-Khanbashi.
Al-Khanbashi noted that the UAE's military presence in Yemen had always been limited in scope, consisting primarily of training and advisory support to STC forces.
In this photo taken Sunday, Jan. 25, 2009, F-15 warplanes of the Saudi Air Force fly over the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh during a graduation ceremony at King Faisal Air Force University - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2025
World
Saudi Arabia Ends Military Operation in Eastern Yemen
30 December 2025, 07:08 GMT
In December 2025, the STC extended its control over the eastern provinces of Hadhramaut and Mahra. Mass demonstrations in support of an independent South Yemen erupted across STC-held areas, reflecting broad popular backing. In response, Saudi Arabia called for an immediate de-escalation and demanded the withdrawal of all STC units from these regions.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала