UAE Starts to Pull Troops From Yemen

The United Arab Emirates has begun withdrawing its forces from the Yemeni provinces of Hadhramaut and Shabwah, the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported, citing Hadhramaut governor Salem Ahmed al-Khanbashi. Al-Khanbashi noted that the UAE's military presence in Yemen had always been limited in scope, consisting primarily of training and advisory support to STC forces. In December 2025, the STC extended its control over the eastern provinces of Hadhramaut and Mahra. Mass demonstrations in support of an independent South Yemen erupted across STC-held areas, reflecting broad popular backing. In response, Saudi Arabia called for an immediate de-escalation and demanded the withdrawal of all STC units from these regions.

