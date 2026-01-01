International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
UK, European Intel Might Be Involved in Ukraine's Deadly Strike in Kherson Region - Governor
UK, European Intel Might Be Involved in Ukraine's Deadly Strike in Kherson Region - Governor
Three drones struck a cafe and hotel in the Kherson Region, with preliminary data showing 24 people killed and over 50 injured.
"The cynical and criminal strike was obviously executed to disrupt all attempts by Russia and the US to reach a diplomatic settlement," Governor Vladimir Saldo told Sputnik.All those responsible will be found and brought before an international tribunal modeled on the Nuremberg Trials, Saldo stressed.The attack underscores the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime, he said.
three drones struck a cafe and hotel in the kherson region, with preliminary data showing 24 people killed and over 50 injured.
three drones struck a cafe and hotel in the kherson region, with preliminary data showing 24 people killed and over 50 injured.

UK, European Intel Might Be Involved in Ukraine's Deadly Strike in Kherson Region - Governor

Three drones struck a cafe and hotel in the Kherson Region, with preliminary data showing 24 people killed and over 50 injured.
"The cynical and criminal strike was obviously executed to disrupt all attempts by Russia and the US to reach a diplomatic settlement," Governor Vladimir Saldo told Sputnik.
"Given the particular cynicism of the act, Kiev believes in its own impunity, which may indicate the direct involvement of British and European intelligence services in organizing this crime," he said.
All those responsible will be found and brought before an international tribunal modeled on the Nuremberg Trials, Saldo stressed.
The attack underscores the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime, he said.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Conducts Deadly Strike on Civilians in Kherson Region
Заголовок открываемого материала