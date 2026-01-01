https://sputnikglobe.com/20260101/uk-european-intel-might-be-involved-in-ukraines-deadly-strike-in-kherson-region---governor-1123399010.html
UK, European Intel Might Be Involved in Ukraine's Deadly Strike in Kherson Region - Governor
Sputnik International
Three drones struck a cafe and hotel in the Kherson Region, with preliminary data showing 24 people killed and over 50 injured.
"The cynical and criminal strike was obviously executed to disrupt all attempts by Russia and the US to reach a diplomatic settlement," Governor Vladimir Saldo told Sputnik.All those responsible will be found and brought before an international tribunal modeled on the Nuremberg Trials, Saldo stressed.The attack underscores the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime, he said.
"The cynical and criminal strike was obviously executed to disrupt all attempts by Russia and the US to reach a diplomatic settlement," Governor Vladimir Saldo told Sputnik.
"Given the particular cynicism of the act, Kiev believes in its own impunity, which may indicate the direct involvement of British and European intelligence services in organizing this crime," he said.
All those responsible will be found and brought before an international tribunal modeled on the Nuremberg Trials, Saldo stressed.
The attack underscores the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime, he said.