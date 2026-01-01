https://sputnikglobe.com/20260101/ukraine-conducts-deadly-strike-on-civilians-in-kherson-region-1123398676.html

Ukraine Conducts Deadly Strike on Civilians in Kherson Region

Ukraine Conducts Deadly Strike on Civilians in Kherson Region

Sputnik International

Three drones struck a cafe and hotel in the Kherson Region, with preliminary data showing 24 people killed and over 50 injured, Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Thursday.

"Tonight, the enemy carried out a targeted drone strike on a place where civilians were celebrating New Year. Three drones hit a cafe and hotel on the Black Sea coast in Khorly. Preliminary data: over 50 injured, 24 killed. We clarify the numbers. Many were burned alive. A child was killed," Saldo said. The strike occurred almost at the stroke of midnight, he said, adding that the the fire has been extinguished, and medics fight for the lives of the injured.

