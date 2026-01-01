International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260101/ukraine-conducts-deadly-strike-on-civilians-in-kherson-region-1123398676.html
Ukraine Conducts Deadly Strike on Civilians in Kherson Region
Ukraine Conducts Deadly Strike on Civilians in Kherson Region
Sputnik International
Three drones struck a cafe and hotel in the Kherson Region, with preliminary data showing 24 people killed and over 50 injured, Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Thursday.
2026-01-01T06:55+0000
2026-01-01T06:55+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
kherson
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/14/1121899180_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0b5dbee265360d1833499b280f7fee6f.jpg
"Tonight, the enemy carried out a targeted drone strike on a place where civilians were celebrating New Year. Three drones hit a cafe and hotel on the Black Sea coast in Khorly. Preliminary data: over 50 injured, 24 killed. We clarify the numbers. Many were burned alive. A child was killed," Saldo said. The strike occurred almost at the stroke of midnight, he said, adding that the the fire has been extinguished, and medics fight for the lives of the injured.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251230/attack-on-putins-residence-confirms-ukraines-terrorist-nature---lavrov-1123389452.html
ukraine
kherson
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/14/1121899180_239:0:2970:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ad5e4d23392f66ace3acfde1be2cc6d8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
three drones struck a cafe and hotel in the kherson region, with preliminary data showing 24 people killed and over 50 injured, governor vladimir saldo said on thursday.
three drones struck a cafe and hotel in the kherson region, with preliminary data showing 24 people killed and over 50 injured, governor vladimir saldo said on thursday.

Ukraine Conducts Deadly Strike on Civilians in Kherson Region

06:55 GMT 01.01.2026
© AP Photo / Roman ChopUkrainian servicemen prepare a Vampire attack drone near the front line in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.
Ukrainian servicemen prepare a Vampire attack drone near the front line in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2026
© AP Photo / Roman Chop
Subscribe
Three drones struck a cafe and hotel in the Kherson Region, with preliminary data showing 24 people killed and over 50 injured, Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Thursday.
"Tonight, the enemy carried out a targeted drone strike on a place where civilians were celebrating New Year. Three drones hit a cafe and hotel on the Black Sea coast in Khorly. Preliminary data: over 50 injured, 24 killed. We clarify the numbers. Many were burned alive. A child was killed," Saldo said.
The strike occurred almost at the stroke of midnight, he said, adding that the the fire has been extinguished, and medics fight for the lives of the injured.
"The particular cynicism lies in the fact that the strike was carried out after a reconnaissance drone had completed its work—almost in time with the chiming of the clock. Due to an extremely powerful fire, it was not possible to save more people. The fire was only extinguished toward morning," the governor stressed.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2025
World
Attack on Putin's Residence Confirms Ukraine's Terrorist Nature - Lavrov
30 December 2025, 13:25 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала