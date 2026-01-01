https://sputnikglobe.com/20260101/ukraine-conducts-deadly-strike-on-civilians-in-kherson-region-1123398676.html
Ukraine Conducts Deadly Strike on Civilians in Kherson Region
Ukraine Conducts Deadly Strike on Civilians in Kherson Region
Sputnik International
Three drones struck a cafe and hotel in the Kherson Region, with preliminary data showing 24 people killed and over 50 injured, Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Thursday.
2026-01-01T06:55+0000
2026-01-01T06:55+0000
2026-01-01T06:55+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
kherson
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/14/1121899180_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0b5dbee265360d1833499b280f7fee6f.jpg
"Tonight, the enemy carried out a targeted drone strike on a place where civilians were celebrating New Year. Three drones hit a cafe and hotel on the Black Sea coast in Khorly. Preliminary data: over 50 injured, 24 killed. We clarify the numbers. Many were burned alive. A child was killed," Saldo said. The strike occurred almost at the stroke of midnight, he said, adding that the the fire has been extinguished, and medics fight for the lives of the injured.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251230/attack-on-putins-residence-confirms-ukraines-terrorist-nature---lavrov-1123389452.html
ukraine
kherson
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/14/1121899180_239:0:2970:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ad5e4d23392f66ace3acfde1be2cc6d8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
three drones struck a cafe and hotel in the kherson region, with preliminary data showing 24 people killed and over 50 injured, governor vladimir saldo said on thursday.
three drones struck a cafe and hotel in the kherson region, with preliminary data showing 24 people killed and over 50 injured, governor vladimir saldo said on thursday.
Ukraine Conducts Deadly Strike on Civilians in Kherson Region
Three drones struck a cafe and hotel in the Kherson Region, with preliminary data showing 24 people killed and over 50 injured, Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Thursday.
"Tonight, the enemy carried out a targeted drone strike on a place where civilians were celebrating New Year. Three drones hit a cafe and hotel on the Black Sea coast in Khorly. Preliminary data: over 50 injured, 24 killed. We clarify the numbers. Many were burned alive. A child was killed," Saldo said.
The strike occurred almost at the stroke of midnight, he said, adding that the the fire has been extinguished, and medics fight for the lives of the injured.
"The particular cynicism lies in the fact that the strike was carried out after a reconnaissance drone had completed its work—almost in time with the chiming of the clock. Due to an extremely powerful fire, it was not possible to save more people. The fire was only extinguished toward morning," the governor stressed.
30 December 2025, 13:25 GMT