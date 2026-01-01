International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Tries to Attack Russian Regions to Divert Attention From Failures of Its Army – Russian MFA
Ukraine Tries to Attack Russian Regions to Divert Attention From Failures of Its Army – Russian MFA
The Ukrainian attack in the Kherson Region was planned in advance, the drones deliberately hit a gathering of civilians, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
More statements from the ministry:Against the backdrop of the Russian army’s successes and the failed attempt to attack Putin’s residence, the Kiev usurper, in powerless rage, decided to take it out on defenseless civilians.Russia calls on the governments of responsible sovereign states and international organizations to condemn this bloody terrorist attack.The bloody crime of the Ukrainian clique in the Kherson region lies entirely on the conscience of Western countries financing Ukraine.Ignoring the tragedy in the Kherson region by international organizations would amount to aiding and abetting, and complicity in, the terrorist acts of the neo-Banderites.
15:22 GMT 01.01.2026
The Ukrainian attack in the Kherson Region was planned in advance, the drones deliberately hit a gathering of civilians, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
More statements from the ministry:
Against the backdrop of the Russian army’s successes and the failed attempt to attack Putin’s residence, the Kiev usurper, in powerless rage, decided to take it out on defenseless civilians.
Russia calls on the governments of responsible sovereign states and international organizations to condemn this bloody terrorist attack.
The bloody crime of the Ukrainian clique in the Kherson region lies entirely on the conscience of Western countries financing Ukraine.
Ignoring the tragedy in the Kherson region by international organizations would amount to aiding and abetting, and complicity in, the terrorist acts of the neo-Banderites.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Blames Everyone Who Sponsors ‘Terrorist Bastards’ in Ukraine - MFA Spox on Attack in Kherson
09:25 GMT
