Ukraine Tries to Attack Russian Regions to Divert Attention From Failures of Its Army – Russian MFA

The Ukrainian attack in the Kherson Region was planned in advance, the drones deliberately hit a gathering of civilians, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

More statements from the ministry:Against the backdrop of the Russian army’s successes and the failed attempt to attack Putin’s residence, the Kiev usurper, in powerless rage, decided to take it out on defenseless civilians.Russia calls on the governments of responsible sovereign states and international organizations to condemn this bloody terrorist attack.The bloody crime of the Ukrainian clique in the Kherson region lies entirely on the conscience of Western countries financing Ukraine.Ignoring the tragedy in the Kherson region by international organizations would amount to aiding and abetting, and complicity in, the terrorist acts of the neo-Banderites.

