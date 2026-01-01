https://sputnikglobe.com/20260101/russia-blames-everyone-who-sponsors-terrorist-bastards-in-ukraine---mfa-spox-on-attack-in-kherson-1123399151.html
Russia Blames Everyone Who Sponsors ‘Terrorist Bastards’ in Ukraine - MFA Spox on Attack in Kherson
Three Ukrainian drones attacked a hotel and cafe in the Kherson region, with one drone carrying an incendiary device. Regional governor Vladimir Saldo stated the strike intentionally targeted civilians leaving 24 dead, 29 injured, including 5 children.
The Ukrainian strike on a cafe in the Kherson region must receive the harshest legal and political condemnation from all countries for which the norms of international humanitarian law still mean something, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large on the Kiev Regime's War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said.Russian diplomats will raise this issue at all key international platforms, he said, adding that the killing of dozens of civilians by the Ukrainian armed forces "cannot go unpunished."Russia expects clear condemnation from the world community and state leaders over the Ukrainian attack on a cafe in the Kherson Region, Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko said."We expect clear condemnation from the world community and state leaders," Matvienko said on Telegram.There are no excuses for the cynicism and beastly cruelty of the Ukrainian top officials deciding to kill civilians on a festive New Year's night, the speaker said.The Ukrainian armed forces knew that there were peaceful vacationers, families with children in the cafe, however carried out a deliberate strike, she added.Russia will do everything necessary to support those affected by the strike, she said.
"We accuse all those who sponsor terrorist bastards in Ukraine! We accuse them of murdering children and destroying civilians! We accuse them of corrupting Ukrainian statehood, which has turned into a killing machine!" she stressed.
The Ukrainian strike on a cafe in the Kherson region must receive the harshest legal and political condemnation from all countries for which the norms of international humanitarian law still mean something, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large on the Kiev Regime's War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said.
"This inhumane act must receive the harshest legal and political assessment from all countries for which the very concept of international humanitarian law norms still remains more than empty words," Miroshnik said on Telegram.
Russian diplomats will raise this issue at all key international platforms, he said, adding that the killing of dozens of civilians by the Ukrainian armed forces "cannot go unpunished."
Russia expects clear condemnation from the world community and state leaders over the Ukrainian attack on a cafe in the Kherson Region, Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko said.
"We expect clear condemnation from the world community and state leaders," Matvienko said on Telegram.
There are no excuses for the cynicism and beastly cruelty of the Ukrainian top officials deciding to kill civilians on a festive New Year's night, the speaker said.
"We are dealing with absolute moral ugliness. With creatures organically devoid of connection to the inner moral law with which the Lord endowed a man. And therefore, they have no moral right to represent power in a normal society or claim popular support. They should certainly have no political future," she said.
The Ukrainian armed forces knew that there were peaceful vacationers, families with children in the cafe, however carried out a deliberate strike, she added.
Russia will do everything necessary to support those affected by the strike, she said.