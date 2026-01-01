https://sputnikglobe.com/20260101/russia-blames-everyone-who-sponsors-terrorist-bastards-in-ukraine---mfa-spox-on-attack-in-kherson-1123399151.html

Russia Blames Everyone Who Sponsors ‘Terrorist Bastards’ in Ukraine - MFA Spox on Attack in Kherson

Three Ukrainian drones attacked a hotel and cafe in the Kherson region, with one drone carrying an incendiary device. Regional governor Vladimir Saldo stated the strike intentionally targeted civilians leaving 24 dead, 29 injured, including 5 children.

"This morning, alongside their croissants and poached eggs, the presidents and prime ministers of the collective West should have reports on their breakfast tables detailing how billions of their taxpayers' money have been spent, how many New Year's gifts — purchased with those funds — were used to kill civilians, and how they have been complicit in the destruction of children," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. The Ukrainian strike on a cafe in the Kherson region must receive the harshest legal and political condemnation from all countries for which the norms of international humanitarian law still mean something, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large on the Kiev Regime's War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said.Russian diplomats will raise this issue at all key international platforms, he said, adding that the killing of dozens of civilians by the Ukrainian armed forces "cannot go unpunished."Russia expects clear condemnation from the world community and state leaders over the Ukrainian attack on a cafe in the Kherson Region, Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko said."We expect clear condemnation from the world community and state leaders," Matvienko said on Telegram.There are no excuses for the cynicism and beastly cruelty of the Ukrainian top officials deciding to kill civilians on a festive New Year's night, the speaker said.The Ukrainian armed forces knew that there were peaceful vacationers, families with children in the cafe, however carried out a deliberate strike, she added.Russia will do everything necessary to support those affected by the strike, she said.

