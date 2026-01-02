https://sputnikglobe.com/20260102/27-people-including-2-minors-killed-in-kherson-attack--russian-investigative-committee-1123402470.html
27 People, Including 2 Minors, Killed in Kherson Attack – Russian Investigative Committee
During inspection of the terrorist attack site in the Kherson region, fragments of several drones were found and seized, it stressed.
31 people, including 5 minors, were taken to hospitals with injuries of varying severity, Russian investigators added.
