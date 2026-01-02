International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
27 People, Including 2 Minors, Killed in Kherson Attack – Russian Investigative Committee
During inspection of the terrorist attack site in the Kherson region, fragments of several drones were found and seized, it stressed.
31 people, including 5 minors, were taken to hospitals with injuries of varying severity, Russian investigators added.
27 People, Including 2 Minors, Killed in Kherson Attack – Russian Investigative Committee

06:17 GMT 02.01.2026
During inspection of the terrorist attack site in the Kherson region, fragments of several drones were found and seized, it stressed.
31 people, including 5 minors, were taken to hospitals with injuries of varying severity, Russian investigators added.
Kherson Region's Governor Briefs Putin on Aftermath of Ukraine's Attack on Civilians
Yesterday, 18:05 GMT
Russia
Kherson Region's Governor Briefs Putin on Aftermath of Ukraine's Attack on Civilians
Yesterday, 18:05 GMT
