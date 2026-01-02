https://sputnikglobe.com/20260102/belarus-to-hold-joint-military-exercises-with-uae-in-2026-1123402904.html

Belarus to Hold Joint Military Exercises With UAE in 2026

Sputnik International

The armed forces of Belarus and the UAE will conduct joint exercises in 2026, Maj. Gen. Valery Revenko, head of the Belarusian Defense Ministry's department of international military cooperation, said.

"Intensive international military cooperation of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus is also planned for 2026: more than 920 events with 35 countries on three continents, exercises with the CSTO peacekeeping forces in Belarus, participation in the 9th International Competition in Pakistan (PATS-2026), and joint exercises with the UAE Armed Forces," Revenko wrote on X. He said that 756 events were held in 2025 as part of international military cooperation, including four official visits by the Belarusian defense minister (to Myanmar, Qatar, Pakistan, and Zimbabwe); three international agreements were signed – with Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Zimbabwe. Revenko also noted a significant increase in defense industry cooperation in 2025.

