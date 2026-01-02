International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260102/belarus-to-hold-joint-military-exercises-with-uae-in-2026-1123402904.html
Belarus to Hold Joint Military Exercises With UAE in 2026
Belarus to Hold Joint Military Exercises With UAE in 2026
Sputnik International
The armed forces of Belarus and the UAE will conduct joint exercises in 2026, Maj. Gen. Valery Revenko, head of the Belarusian Defense Ministry's department of international military cooperation, said.
2026-01-02T09:14+0000
2026-01-02T09:14+0000
military
military & intelligence
belarus
uae
pakistan
collective security treaty organization (csto)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0d/1119359023_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_aaa63f8f92f8657970e1d65b797e1b37.jpg
"Intensive international military cooperation of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus is also planned for 2026: more than 920 events with 35 countries on three continents, exercises with the CSTO peacekeeping forces in Belarus, participation in the 9th International Competition in Pakistan (PATS-2026), and joint exercises with the UAE Armed Forces," Revenko wrote on X. He said that 756 events were held in 2025 as part of international military cooperation, including four official visits by the Belarusian defense minister (to Myanmar, Qatar, Pakistan, and Zimbabwe); three international agreements were signed – with Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Zimbabwe. Revenko also noted a significant increase in defense industry cooperation in 2025.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251226/oreshnik-deployed-in-belarus-can-carry-nuclear-conventional-warheads--1123365692.html
belarus
uae
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0d/1119359023_116:0:2845:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f159ed91bd7b4a265f25cdce50e9ddad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus uae ties, belarus military cooperation, military exercises in 2026
belarus uae ties, belarus military cooperation, military exercises in 2026

Belarus to Hold Joint Military Exercises With UAE in 2026

09:14 GMT 02.01.2026
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the mediabankServicemen attend an opening ceremony of the 2023 Combat Brotherhood joint strategic military exercise of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states at the Brest Hero Fortress memorial complex in Brest, Belarus.
Servicemen attend an opening ceremony of the 2023 Combat Brotherhood joint strategic military exercise of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states at the Brest Hero Fortress memorial complex in Brest, Belarus. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2026
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MINSK (Sputnik) - The armed forces of Belarus and the UAE will conduct joint exercises in 2026, Maj. Gen. Valery Revenko, head of the Belarusian Defense Ministry's department of international military cooperation, said.
"Intensive international military cooperation of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus is also planned for 2026: more than 920 events with 35 countries on three continents, exercises with the CSTO peacekeeping forces in Belarus, participation in the 9th International Competition in Pakistan (PATS-2026), and joint exercises with the UAE Armed Forces," Revenko wrote on X.
He said that 756 events were held in 2025 as part of international military cooperation, including four official visits by the Belarusian defense minister (to Myanmar, Qatar, Pakistan, and Zimbabwe); three international agreements were signed – with Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Zimbabwe.
Revenko also noted a significant increase in defense industry cooperation in 2025.
Missile launch - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2025
World
Oreshnik Deployed in Belarus Can Carry Nuclear, Conventional Warheads
26 December 2025, 09:30 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала