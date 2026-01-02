https://sputnikglobe.com/20260102/forensic-bureau-in-kherson-releases-list-of-those-killed-in-ukrainian-attack---authorities-1123401681.html
02.01.2026
03:15 GMT 02.01.2026 (Updated: 04:03 GMT 02.01.2026)
The Kherson Regional Forensic Bureau has released the list of those killed in the deadly terrorist attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on civilians in the settlement of Khorly, with seven of them identified, the regional authorities said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said that three Ukrainian drones had struck a cafe and hotel in the region, where civilians were celebrating the New Year, with preliminary data showing that more than 24 people were killed and over 50 injured.
"The Kherson Regional Forensic Bureau has published the list of those killed in the Ukrainian armed forces strike in Khorly. Seven of those killed in the Ukrainian terrorist drone attack have been identified so far," the statement read.
However, it will only be possible to identify all the bodies only after a special genetic examination, the authorities added.