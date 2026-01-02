https://sputnikglobe.com/20260102/forensic-bureau-in-kherson-releases-list-of-those-killed-in-ukrainian-attack---authorities-1123401681.html

Forensic Bureau in Kherson Releases List of Those Killed in Ukrainian Attack - Authorities

Forensic Bureau in Kherson Releases List of Those Killed in Ukrainian Attack - Authorities

Sputnik International

The Kherson Regional Forensic Bureau has released the list of those killed in the deadly terrorist attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on civilians in the... 02.01.2026, Sputnik International

2026-01-02T03:15+0000

2026-01-02T03:15+0000

2026-01-02T04:03+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

kherson

terrorist attack

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/02/1123401770_0:130:3179:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_1e2de20d0ed316827d1cc3b3c8e57a8d.jpg

Earlier in the day, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said that three Ukrainian drones had struck a cafe and hotel in the region, where civilians were celebrating the New Year, with preliminary data showing that more than 24 people were killed and over 50 injured. "The Kherson Regional Forensic Bureau has published the list of those killed in the Ukrainian armed forces strike in Khorly. Seven of those killed in the Ukrainian terrorist drone attack have been identified so far," the statement read. However, it will only be possible to identify all the bodies only after a special genetic examination, the authorities added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260101/kherson-regions-governor-briefs-putin-on-aftermath-of-ukraines-attack-on-civilians-1123401334.html

ukraine

kherson

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, kherson, terrorist attack