Fourteen Injured Remain in Hospitals After Ukraine's Attack on Kherson Region - Authorities

As many as 14 injured individuals, including five children, remain in hospitals following the Ukrainian drone attack on a cafe in the Kherson Region, the Russian Ministry of Health said on Friday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as 14 injured individuals, including five children, remain in hospitals following the Ukrainian drone attack on a cafe in the Kherson Region, the Russian Ministry of Health said on Friday.
"According to operational data, 14 victims of the strike by Ukrainian nationalists are receiving inpatient treatment in hospitals of the Republic of Crimea and the Kherson Region, with five children among them," the ministry's statement read.
The assistant to the Russian Health Minister, Alexey Kuznetsov, told journalists that the condition of one child is extremely critical, with doctors fighting for his life.
"Four victims, including one child, are in serious condition. The others are in moderately serious condition," Kuznetsov said.
He added that telemedicine consultations with specialists from federal medical centers are being conducted.
On the night from Wednesday to Thursday, the Ukrainian forces launched a targeted drone strike on a cafe and hotel in the Kherson Region, where civilians were celebrating the New Year, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said. Preliminary data showed that 24 people, including a child, were killed and over 50 injured. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a terrorism case regarding the deaths of more than 20 civilians.