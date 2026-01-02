https://sputnikglobe.com/20260102/g20-talks-in-us-to-focus-on-economics-not-geopolitics--russian-sherpa-1123403048.html
G20 Talks in US to Focus on Economics, Not Geopolitics – Russian Sherpa
G20 Talks in US to Focus on Economics, Not Geopolitics – Russian Sherpa
Sputnik International
Economics, not geopolitics, are planned to be discussed at G20 events in the United States, with geopolitical issues reserved solely for foreign ministers' talks, Russia's G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash told Sputnik.
2026-01-02T09:29+0000
2026-01-02T09:29+0000
2026-01-02T09:29+0000
world
g20
russia
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/12/1123323517_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a6bde7b8e861afa2003547f083c9f0cc.jpg
"Our American colleagues made it clear that the G20 is not a place to discuss issues of geopolitics," Lukash said.The only forum where geopolitics might be discussed is the foreign ministers' meeting, she added.The G20 foreign ministers will meet in the United States in late 2026, Russia's G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash said.The US assumed the G20 2026 presidency on December 1, 2025. The first meeting of G20 representatives under the US presidency took place in Washington on December 15-16, 2025.US President Donald Trump will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Miami on December 14-15, 2026.The meeting of foreign ministers precedes contacts between heads of state.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/russian-g20-delegation-arrives-in-us--ambassador-1123294726.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/12/1123323517_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_40c9693df37987c4597465e9a8ef9176.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia g20, g20 meeting in 2026, russia us ties
russia g20, g20 meeting in 2026, russia us ties
G20 Talks in US to Focus on Economics, Not Geopolitics – Russian Sherpa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Economics, not geopolitics, are planned to be discussed at G20 events in the United States, with geopolitical issues reserved solely for foreign ministers' talks, Russia's G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash told Sputnik.
"Our American colleagues made it clear that the G20 is not a place to discuss issues of geopolitics," Lukash said.
The only forum where geopolitics might be discussed is the foreign ministers' meeting, she added.
The G20 foreign ministers will meet in the United States in late 2026, Russia's G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash said.
"The meeting of foreign ministers will take place towards the end... of the year," Lukash said.
The US assumed the G20 2026 presidency on December 1, 2025. The first meeting of G20 representatives under the US presidency took place in Washington on December 15-16, 2025.
US President Donald Trump will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Miami on December 14-15, 2026.
The meeting of foreign ministers precedes contacts between heads of state.
15 December 2025, 03:37 GMT