International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260102/g20-talks-in-us-to-focus-on-economics-not-geopolitics--russian-sherpa-1123403048.html
G20 Talks in US to Focus on Economics, Not Geopolitics – Russian Sherpa
G20 Talks in US to Focus on Economics, Not Geopolitics – Russian Sherpa
Sputnik International
Economics, not geopolitics, are planned to be discussed at G20 events in the United States, with geopolitical issues reserved solely for foreign ministers' talks, Russia's G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash told Sputnik.
2026-01-02T09:29+0000
2026-01-02T09:29+0000
world
g20
russia
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/12/1123323517_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a6bde7b8e861afa2003547f083c9f0cc.jpg
"Our American colleagues made it clear that the G20 is not a place to discuss issues of geopolitics," Lukash said.The only forum where geopolitics might be discussed is the foreign ministers' meeting, she added.The G20 foreign ministers will meet in the United States in late 2026, Russia's G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash said.The US assumed the G20 2026 presidency on December 1, 2025. The first meeting of G20 representatives under the US presidency took place in Washington on December 15-16, 2025.US President Donald Trump will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Miami on December 14-15, 2026.The meeting of foreign ministers precedes contacts between heads of state.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/russian-g20-delegation-arrives-in-us--ambassador-1123294726.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/12/1123323517_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_40c9693df37987c4597465e9a8ef9176.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia g20, g20 meeting in 2026, russia us ties
russia g20, g20 meeting in 2026, russia us ties

G20 Talks in US to Focus on Economics, Not Geopolitics – Russian Sherpa

09:29 GMT 02.01.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonA sign for the G20 to be hosted in Miami in 2026 is displayed as President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Washington.
A sign for the G20 to be hosted in Miami in 2026 is displayed as President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Economics, not geopolitics, are planned to be discussed at G20 events in the United States, with geopolitical issues reserved solely for foreign ministers' talks, Russia's G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash told Sputnik.
"Our American colleagues made it clear that the G20 is not a place to discuss issues of geopolitics," Lukash said.
The only forum where geopolitics might be discussed is the foreign ministers' meeting, she added.
The G20 foreign ministers will meet in the United States in late 2026, Russia's G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash said.
"The meeting of foreign ministers will take place towards the end... of the year," Lukash said.
The US assumed the G20 2026 presidency on December 1, 2025. The first meeting of G20 representatives under the US presidency took place in Washington on December 15-16, 2025.
US President Donald Trump will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Miami on December 14-15, 2026.
The meeting of foreign ministers precedes contacts between heads of state.
Monument to President Andrew Jackson. Erected in Lafayette Square in front of the White House. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2025
World
Russian G20 Delegation Arrives in US – Ambassador
15 December 2025, 03:37 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала