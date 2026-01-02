https://sputnikglobe.com/20260102/g20-talks-in-us-to-focus-on-economics-not-geopolitics--russian-sherpa-1123403048.html

G20 Talks in US to Focus on Economics, Not Geopolitics – Russian Sherpa

G20 Talks in US to Focus on Economics, Not Geopolitics – Russian Sherpa

Sputnik International

Economics, not geopolitics, are planned to be discussed at G20 events in the United States, with geopolitical issues reserved solely for foreign ministers' talks, Russia's G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash told Sputnik.

2026-01-02T09:29+0000

2026-01-02T09:29+0000

2026-01-02T09:29+0000

world

g20

russia

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/12/1123323517_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a6bde7b8e861afa2003547f083c9f0cc.jpg

"Our American colleagues made it clear that the G20 is not a place to discuss issues of geopolitics," Lukash said.The only forum where geopolitics might be discussed is the foreign ministers' meeting, she added.The G20 foreign ministers will meet in the United States in late 2026, Russia's G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash said.The US assumed the G20 2026 presidency on December 1, 2025. The first meeting of G20 representatives under the US presidency took place in Washington on December 15-16, 2025.US President Donald Trump will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Miami on December 14-15, 2026.The meeting of foreign ministers precedes contacts between heads of state.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/russian-g20-delegation-arrives-in-us--ambassador-1123294726.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia g20, g20 meeting in 2026, russia us ties