Norway Puts Ukraine Aid Ahead of Its Own Combat Readiness - Chief of Defense
Norway Puts Ukraine Aid Ahead of Its Own Combat Readiness - Chief of Defense
Norway Puts Ukraine Aid Ahead of Its Own Combat Readiness - Chief of Defense

09:09 GMT 02.01.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norway prioritizes aid to Ukraine over strengthening its own combat capability and replenishing its weapons stockpiles, Norwegian Chief of Defense Eirik Kristoffersen said.
"Right now, it's more important to support Ukraine than to have absolutely everything necessary in stockpiles in Norway," Kristoffersen said in an interview with the Forsvarets Forum magazine on Thursday.
Kristoffersen also acknowledged that the current state of combat readiness of the Norwegian armed forces, including the availability of sufficient ammunition, spare parts, and equipment, leaves much to be desired.
On September 21, Forsvarets Forum reported that Scandinavian soldiers were complaining about the poor quality of their new uniforms, which cost $1,530 per set. The uniform in question was a unified combat uniform jointly developed and purchased for soldiers from Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, the report added.
In addition, in late November, the magazine reported that soldiers at the Sola and Kolsas military bases in Norway were complaining about the quality and lack of variety of food provided, forcing them to buy and cook their own meals.
In December, the magazine reported that local authorities in Norway were complaining that Oslo had dragged them into strengthening Norway's defense without increasing their funding.
Ukrainian servicemen prepare a Vampire attack drone near the front line in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2025
World
Norway Doubles Down on Ukraine War Machine, Teams up to Make Drones
30 November 2025, 14:37 GMT
