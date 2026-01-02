https://sputnikglobe.com/20260102/policy-of-escalation-around-irans-nuclear-program-erroneous---russian-foreign-ministry-1123401549.html
Policy of Escalation Around Iran's Nuclear Program Erroneous - Russian Foreign Ministry
Policy of Escalation Around Iran's Nuclear Program Erroneous - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
The policy of escalating the situation around Iran's nuclear program is erroneous, Oleg Postnikov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, told Sputnik in an interview.
"Last year, considerable efforts were made to reach sustainable agreements that would resolve any misunderstandings and suspicions regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear program while duly taking into account Tehran's legitimate interests. Russia contributed to this in every possible way. Unfortunately, the West has adopted a policy of escalation, which is inherently erroneous, untenable, and leads to a dead end," Postnikov said. He said Russia firmly believes there is no reasonable alternative to the political and diplomatic path to resolving issues related to the Iranian nuclear program. On Monday, US President Donald Trump said during a press conference following his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he would support new strikes against Iran if Tehran tries to continue developing missile and nuclear programs.
03:53 GMT 02.01.2026 (Updated: 03:55 GMT 02.01.2026)
"Last year, considerable efforts were made to reach sustainable agreements that would resolve any misunderstandings and suspicions regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear program while duly taking into account Tehran's legitimate interests. Russia contributed to this in every possible way. Unfortunately, the West has adopted a policy of escalation, which is inherently erroneous, untenable, and leads to a dead end," Postnikov said.
He said Russia firmly believes there is no reasonable alternative to the political and diplomatic path to resolving issues related to the Iranian nuclear program.
On Monday, US President Donald Trump said during a press conference following his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he would support new strikes against Iran if Tehran tries to continue developing missile and nuclear programs.