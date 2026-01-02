International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260102/policy-of-escalation-around-irans-nuclear-program-erroneous---russian-foreign-ministry-1123401549.html
Policy of Escalation Around Iran's Nuclear Program Erroneous - Russian Foreign Ministry
Policy of Escalation Around Iran's Nuclear Program Erroneous - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
The policy of escalating the situation around Iran's nuclear program is erroneous, Oleg Postnikov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, told Sputnik in an interview.
2026-01-02T03:53+0000
2026-01-02T03:55+0000
world
russia
tehran
alexander postnikov
donald trump
benjamin netanyahu
iran
iran's nuclear program amid western sanctions
iran sanctions
iranian nuclear program
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117550618_0:316:3077:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e8b6d2e7b87fcf49af57abf99e770dd6.jpg
"Last year, considerable efforts were made to reach sustainable agreements that would resolve any misunderstandings and suspicions regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear program while duly taking into account Tehran's legitimate interests. Russia contributed to this in every possible way. Unfortunately, the West has adopted a policy of escalation, which is inherently erroneous, untenable, and leads to a dead end," Postnikov said. He said Russia firmly believes there is no reasonable alternative to the political and diplomatic path to resolving issues related to the Iranian nuclear program. On Monday, US President Donald Trump said during a press conference following his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he would support new strikes against Iran if Tehran tries to continue developing missile and nuclear programs.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251231/netanyahu-says-iran-returning-to-producing-ballistic-missiles-developing-nuclear-program-1123391041.html
russia
tehran
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117550618_304:0:3033:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4bb4faef7740d2d29f27827798527cb4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran nuclear program, iran sanctions, iran nuclear stations, iran-russia relations
iran nuclear program, iran sanctions, iran nuclear stations, iran-russia relations

Policy of Escalation Around Iran's Nuclear Program Erroneous - Russian Foreign Ministry

03:53 GMT 02.01.2026 (Updated: 03:55 GMT 02.01.2026)
© AP Photo / Mehdi GhasemiIn this file photo released on Nov. 30, 2009 by the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), the reactor building of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is seen, just outside the port city of Bushehr 750 miles (1245 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran
In this file photo released on Nov. 30, 2009 by the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), the reactor building of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is seen, just outside the port city of Bushehr 750 miles (1245 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2026
© AP Photo / Mehdi Ghasemi
Subscribe
The policy of escalating the situation around Iran's nuclear program is erroneous, Oleg Postnikov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, told Sputnik in an interview.
"Last year, considerable efforts were made to reach sustainable agreements that would resolve any misunderstandings and suspicions regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear program while duly taking into account Tehran's legitimate interests. Russia contributed to this in every possible way. Unfortunately, the West has adopted a policy of escalation, which is inherently erroneous, untenable, and leads to a dead end," Postnikov said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, July 30, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2025
World
Netanyahu Says Iran Returning to Producing Ballistic Missiles, Developing Nuclear Program
31 December 2025, 03:10 GMT
He said Russia firmly believes there is no reasonable alternative to the political and diplomatic path to resolving issues related to the Iranian nuclear program.
On Monday, US President Donald Trump said during a press conference following his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he would support new strikes against Iran if Tehran tries to continue developing missile and nuclear programs.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала