Netanyahu Says Iran Returning to Producing Ballistic Missiles, Developing Nuclear Program
Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Iran of resuming the production of ballistic missiles and the development of nuclear program.
2025-12-31T03:10+0000
2025-12-31T03:10+0000
2025-12-30T23:51+0000
world
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
donald trump
israel
iran
revolutionary guard
iranian nuclear program
nuclear program
ballistic missiles
"They're going back to production [of missiles]. As far as the nuclear program, I think they're trying to do that. I'm not sure they decided to cross the line because, because I think they heed President Trump's warnings, and also because they've just experienced something, you know, less than a year ago, they saw what it entails," Netanyahu said in an interview to Fox News.On June 13, 2025, Israel carried out surprise airstrikes targeting Iranian military sites and nuclear facilities, including Natanz, followed by Iranian retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli military targets, according to the report.The escalation included US attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities, and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard later announced a retaliatory strike on Al Udeid base in Qatar, before a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.
"They're going back to production [of missiles]. As far as the nuclear program, I think they're trying to do that. I'm not sure they decided to cross the line because, because I think they heed President Trump's warnings, and also because they've just experienced something, you know, less than a year ago, they saw what it entails," Netanyahu said in an interview to Fox News.
On June 13, 2025, Israel carried out surprise airstrikes targeting Iranian military sites and nuclear facilities, including Natanz, followed by Iranian retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli military targets, according to the report.
The escalation included US attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities
, and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard later announced a retaliatory strike on Al Udeid base in Qatar, before a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.