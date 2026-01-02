https://sputnikglobe.com/20260102/reports-of-russian-strike-on-kharkov-on-january-2-are-false---defense-ministry-1123404380.html

Reports of Russian Strike on Kharkov on January 2 are False - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

Information about the alleged Friday strike by the Russian armed forces on the city of Kharkov is untrue, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Information about the alleged strike on the city of Kharkov by the Russian Armed Forces on January 2 of this year is untrue," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian armed forces did not plan or carry out any missile or air strikes within the city limits of Kharkov, the statement added. On the night from Wednesday to Thursday, the Ukrainian forces launched a targeted drone strike on a cafe and hotel in the Kherson Region, where civilians were celebrating the New Year, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said. A terrorism case has been opened. Friday and Saturday have been declared days of mourning in the region.Earlier in the day, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik that 27 people, including two minors, have been killed as a result of the terrorist attack.

