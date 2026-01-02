https://sputnikglobe.com/20260102/russia-carries-out-high-precision-strikes-on-ukraines-military-energy-and-infrastructure-1123403367.html

Russia Carries Out High-Precision Strikes on Ukraine’s Military, Energy and Infrastructure

In response to Ukrainian terrorist attacks against civilian facilities in Russian territory, Russia's Armed Forces conducted seven strikes between December 27 and January 2, including using air-launched hypersonic Kinzhal missiles.

Russian forces carried out one massive and six group retaliatory strikes over the course of the week, including with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, its Ministry of Defense said on Friday.The strikes reportedly targeted Ukraine’s military-industrial enterprises, fuel and energy facilities supporting their operation, and military infrastructure.As a result of the strikes, "Ukraine’s military-industrial enterprises were hit, as well as energy facilities supporting their operation, transport and port infrastructure used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, assembly workshops producing components for missile engines, sites involved in the production of long-range strike unmanned aerial vehicles and their preparation for launch, ammunition and fuel depots, and temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists, and foreign mercenaries,” the statement added.In other information, the ministry detailed that Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup eliminated more than 3,305 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week.Russia's Zapad Battlegroup also eliminated more than 1,390 Ukrainian soldiers over the week, the ministry said, adding that Ukraine also lost over 1,305 troops in battles with Russia's Sever Battlegroup in the same period.The Vostok Battlegroup eliminated over 1,405 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Yug Battlegroup eliminated over 1,295 troops, the ministry said. The Dnepr Battlegroup eliminated over 365 troops, it added.Russian Forces Repel Multiple Ukrainian Attempts to Advance to KupyanskThe Zapad Battlegroup repelled 16 attacks by Ukrainian Armed Forces formations attempting to break through to Kupyansk over the past seven days.

