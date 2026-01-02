https://sputnikglobe.com/20260102/settlement-on-irans-nuclear-program-within-reach--russian-foreign-ministry-1123402602.html

Settlement on Iran’s Nuclear Program Within Reach — Russian Foreign Ministry

A resolution to the standoff over Iran’s nuclear program is achievable if all sides show sufficient political will, a senior Russian Foreign Ministry official told Sputnik.

“We believe that with the necessary political commitment from all parties involved, a settlement around the Iranian nuclear program is entirely possible. Any progress in this direction would be welcome,” said Oleg Postnikov, director of the Foreign Ministry’s Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control.Postnikov added that Russia acknowledges Iran’s compliance with its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), as well as its comprehensive safeguards agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).Western policy toward Iran’s nuclear program is a deliberate dead end, Postnikov underscored previously, as he criticized last year’s failed negotiations.

