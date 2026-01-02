https://sputnikglobe.com/20260102/settlement-on-irans-nuclear-program-within-reach--russian-foreign-ministry-1123402602.html
Settlement on Iran’s Nuclear Program Within Reach — Russian Foreign Ministry
Settlement on Iran’s Nuclear Program Within Reach — Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
A resolution to the standoff over Iran’s nuclear program is achievable if all sides show sufficient political will, a senior Russian Foreign Ministry official told Sputnik.
2026-01-02T06:22+0000
2026-01-02T06:22+0000
2026-01-02T06:22+0000
world
russia
iran
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
russian foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107612/29/1076122933_0:123:2000:1248_1920x0_80_0_0_4ee6f71eedcb76a1bf4df5a899046eef.jpg
“We believe that with the necessary political commitment from all parties involved, a settlement around the Iranian nuclear program is entirely possible. Any progress in this direction would be welcome,” said Oleg Postnikov, director of the Foreign Ministry’s Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control.Postnikov added that Russia acknowledges Iran’s compliance with its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), as well as its comprehensive safeguards agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).Western policy toward Iran’s nuclear program is a deliberate dead end, Postnikov underscored previously, as he criticized last year’s failed negotiations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260102/policy-of-escalation-around-irans-nuclear-program-erroneous---russian-foreign-ministry-1123401549.html
russia
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107612/29/1076122933_86:0:1915:1372_1920x0_80_0_0_c737649ae14de28e6638f9ffb70aa859.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran nuclear program, international atomic energy agency, russia's position on iran's nuclear program
iran nuclear program, international atomic energy agency, russia's position on iran's nuclear program
Settlement on Iran’s Nuclear Program Within Reach — Russian Foreign Ministry
A resolution to the standoff over Iran’s nuclear program is achievable if all sides show sufficient political will, a senior Russian Foreign Ministry official told Sputnik.
“We believe that with the necessary political commitment from all parties involved, a settlement around the Iranian nuclear program is entirely possible. Any progress in this direction would be welcome,” said Oleg Postnikov, director of the Foreign Ministry’s Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control.
Postnikov added that Russia acknowledges Iran’s compliance with its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), as well as its comprehensive safeguards agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Western policy toward Iran’s nuclear program is a deliberate dead end, Postnikov underscored previously, as he criticized last year’s failed negotiations.