Trump Says White House Doctors Reported He Aced Cognitive Test Again
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday that White House doctors had informed him that he was in "perfect health" and that he had "aced" cognitive test for the third consecutive time.
"The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in 'PERFECT HEALTH,' and that I 'ACED' (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump added that he strongly believes any candidate for US president or vice president should be required to pass a difficult, serious, and credible cognitive test. According to him, the country should not be run by "stupid or incompetent people."
Trump has periodically had to refute rumors about his health. The American leader insists on his exceptional physical and mental fitness, claiming he works harder and longer than any president in US history.