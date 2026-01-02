https://sputnikglobe.com/20260102/trump-says-white-house-doctors-reported-he-aced-cognitive-test-again-1123404080.html

Trump Says White House Doctors Reported He Aced Cognitive Test Again

Trump Says White House Doctors Reported He Aced Cognitive Test Again

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that White House doctors had informed him that he was in "perfect health" and that he had "aced" cognitive test for the third consecutive time.

2026-01-02T17:03+0000

2026-01-02T17:03+0000

2026-01-02T17:03+0000

americas

us

donald trump

truth social

white house

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/02/1081331684_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_965b5215e887e9714ab6fe8eba57b906.jpg

"The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in 'PERFECT HEALTH,' and that I 'ACED' (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take," Trump wrote on Truth Social. Trump added that he strongly believes any candidate for US president or vice president should be required to pass a difficult, serious, and credible cognitive test. According to him, the country should not be run by "stupid or incompetent people." Trump has periodically had to refute rumors about his health. The American leader insists on his exceptional physical and mental fitness, claiming he works harder and longer than any president in US history.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250412/trump-says-he-succeeded-in-cognitive-test-biden-refused-to-take-1121860595.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump health, trump cognitive test, white house doctors, trump truth social, us president health, trump mental fitness, presidential cognitive exam, trump medical report, us election candidates health, trump statements on leadership