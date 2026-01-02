International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260102/trump-says-white-house-doctors-reported-he-aced-cognitive-test-again-1123404080.html
Trump Says White House Doctors Reported He Aced Cognitive Test Again
Trump Says White House Doctors Reported He Aced Cognitive Test Again
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that White House doctors had informed him that he was in "perfect health" and that he had "aced" cognitive test for the third consecutive time.
2026-01-02T17:03+0000
2026-01-02T17:03+0000
americas
us
donald trump
truth social
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/02/1081331684_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_965b5215e887e9714ab6fe8eba57b906.jpg
"The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in 'PERFECT HEALTH,' and that I 'ACED' (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take," Trump wrote on Truth Social. Trump added that he strongly believes any candidate for US president or vice president should be required to pass a difficult, serious, and credible cognitive test. According to him, the country should not be run by "stupid or incompetent people." Trump has periodically had to refute rumors about his health. The American leader insists on his exceptional physical and mental fitness, claiming he works harder and longer than any president in US history.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250412/trump-says-he-succeeded-in-cognitive-test-biden-refused-to-take-1121860595.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/02/1081331684_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cda00ee039a157171efa5412ca86ccbe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump health, trump cognitive test, white house doctors, trump truth social, us president health, trump mental fitness, presidential cognitive exam, trump medical report, us election candidates health, trump statements on leadership
donald trump health, trump cognitive test, white house doctors, trump truth social, us president health, trump mental fitness, presidential cognitive exam, trump medical report, us election candidates health, trump statements on leadership

Trump Says White House Doctors Reported He Aced Cognitive Test Again

17:03 GMT 02.01.2026
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyPresident Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, after stepping off Marine One. Trump is returning from Camp David
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, after stepping off Marine One. Trump is returning from Camp David - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2026
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday that White House doctors had informed him that he was in "perfect health" and that he had "aced" cognitive test for the third consecutive time.
"The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in 'PERFECT HEALTH,' and that I 'ACED' (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump added that he strongly believes any candidate for US president or vice president should be required to pass a difficult, serious, and credible cognitive test. According to him, the country should not be run by "stupid or incompetent people."
In this combination of photos, President Joe Biden speaks on Aug. 10, 2023, in Salt Lake City, from left, former President Donald Trump speaks on July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2025
Americas
Trump Says He Succeeded in Cognitive Test Biden Refused to Take
12 April 2025, 04:35 GMT
Trump has periodically had to refute rumors about his health. The American leader insists on his exceptional physical and mental fitness, claiming he works harder and longer than any president in US history.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала