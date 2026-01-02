https://sputnikglobe.com/20260102/un-chief-concerned-about-reports-of-ukrainian-attack-in-kherson-region---spokesman-1123403780.html

UN Chief Concerned About Reports of Ukrainian Attack in Kherson Region - Spokesman

UN Chief Concerned About Reports of Ukrainian Attack in Kherson Region - Spokesman

Sputnik International

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned about the Ukrainian armed forces' attack on the settlement of Khorly in the Kherson Region, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik.

2026-01-02T14:38+0000

2026-01-02T14:38+0000

2026-01-02T14:38+0000

world

ukraine

kherson

antonio guterres

russia

attack

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/02/1123401991_0:133:3171:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_f033a89e93bd3c92f0012e76b921ef1a.jpg

"The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the rising toll on civilians and the destruction of critical civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities and ports, from the ongoing attacks in Ukraine, as well as in the Russian Federation," the spokesman said. He added that the UN was unable to verify any details "due to lack of access." Guterres also called for a ceasefire in Ukraine, he said.Ukrainian forces carried out a drone strike on a cafe and hotel in the Kherson Region during New Year celebrations overnight Wednesday to Thursday, according to regional Governor Vladimir Saldo. Preliminary data showed that 24 people, including a child, were killed and over 50 injured. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a terrorism case regarding the deaths of more than 20 civilians.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260102/fourteen-injured-remain-in-hospitals-after-ukraines-attack-on-kherson-region---authorities-1123403641.html

ukraine

kherson

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, kherson, khorly, drone, strike, victims, attack, un