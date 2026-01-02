https://sputnikglobe.com/20260102/west-continues-tactics-of-silencing-kievs-crimes---zakharova-1123402151.html
West Continues Tactics of Silencing Kiev's Crimes - Zakharova
West Continues Tactics of Silencing Kiev's Crimes - Zakharova
Commenting on doubts expressed in some media outlets about casualties from a Ukrainian drone strike on a cafe in Russia's Kherson Region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the West keeps silencing Kiev's crimes.
"I am reading in some media outlets and blogs about 'doubts' that there were casualties in the cafe. If there are doubts, they are only about the integrity of those doubting. I'd say, 'Don't you have a conscience, or what?' but I won't – I know you don't. And the West hasn't abandoned its tactics of 'strategic silence,' when terrorist attacks by Bankova Street can go unseen for years," Zakharova wrote on Telegram on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said that three Ukrainian drones struck a cafe and hotel in the Kherson Region, where civilians were celebrating the New Year, with preliminary data showing that 24 people were killed and over 50 injured.
West Continues Tactics of Silencing Kiev's Crimes - Zakharova
Commenting on doubts expressed in some media outlets about casualties from a Ukrainian drone strike on a cafe in Russia's Kherson Region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the West keeps silencing Kiev's crimes.
"I am reading in some media outlets and blogs about 'doubts' that there were casualties in the cafe. If there are doubts, they are only about the integrity of those doubting. I'd say, 'Don't you have a conscience, or what?' but I won't – I know you don't. And the West hasn't abandoned its tactics of 'strategic silence,' when terrorist attacks by Bankova Street can go unseen for years," Zakharova wrote on Telegram on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said that three Ukrainian drones struck a cafe and hotel in the Kherson Region, where civilians were celebrating the New Year, with preliminary data showing that 24 people were killed and over 50 injured.