EU Foreign Policy Chief Kallas Wants EU at War With Russia, China – Dmitriev

Sputnik International

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas wants the EU to be at war with Russia and China, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) head and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said.

Dmitriev commented on a user's post that shared a video of Kallas, in which she wonders how the European Union can talk about taking on risks associated with China if it is unable to effectively pressure Russia. "Idiotic Kaja wants the EU at war with Russia AND China," Dmitriev wrote on X.

Sputnik International

