EU Foreign Policy Chief Kallas Wants EU at War With Russia, China – Dmitriev
EU Foreign Policy Chief Kallas Wants EU at War With Russia, China – Dmitriev
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas wants the EU to be at war with Russia and China, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) head and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said.
Dmitriev commented on a user's post that shared a video of Kallas, in which she wonders how the European Union can talk about taking on risks associated with China if it is unable to effectively pressure Russia. "Idiotic Kaja wants the EU at war with Russia AND China," Dmitriev wrote on X.
EU Foreign Policy Chief Kallas Wants EU at War With Russia, China – Dmitriev

03:40 GMT 03.01.2026
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas wants the EU to be at war with Russia and China, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) head and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said.
Dmitriev commented on a user's post that shared a video of Kallas, in which she wonders how the European Union can talk about taking on risks associated with China if it is unable to effectively pressure Russia.
European Union flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2025
World
EU Corruption Scandal Might Drive Wedge Between Kallas, von der Leyen – Reports
3 December 2025, 09:33 GMT
"Idiotic Kaja wants the EU at war with Russia AND China," Dmitriev wrote on X.
