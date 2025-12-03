https://sputnikglobe.com/20251203/eu-corruption-scandal-might-worsen-relations-between-kallas-von-der-leyen--reports-1123218403.html

EU Corruption Scandal Might Worsen Relations Between Kallas, von der Leyen – Reports

A corruption scandal within the European Union could exacerbate the already strained relations between EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing four European officials.

The report read that von der Leyen, whose transparency is already under scrutiny, would have to find a way to distance herself from the scandal involving European officials from the early days of her EU Commission presidency. A source told media that forces within the EU that are negatively disposed towards von der Leyen would seek to use this scandal against her. The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) confirmed on Tuesday the searches at the European External Action Service (EEAS) headquarters and the detention of three people. The investigation pertains to the European Union Diplomatic Academy project, a nine-month training program for junior diplomats from member states. Belgian media reported that the detainees include former EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and former EEAS chief Stefano Sannino.

