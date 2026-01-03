https://sputnikglobe.com/20260103/europe-in-2025-falling-into-the-militarization-trap-1123379128.html
Europe in 2025: Falling Into the Militarization Trap
For Europe, the outgoing year was defined by two things: economic crisis and growing militarism. Pumping up the imaginary ‘Russian threat’, leaders have demanded hundreds of billions of euros in new, debt-fueled arms spending.
Russia is a "predator," a menace, a "cannibal" at Europe's doorstep, and Ukraine is just the first step in its megalomaniacal plans to conquer the subcontinent. Or so European leaders and top officials would have you believe.Check out the Europeans’ most aggressive outbursts, including EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas' unhinged claim that Russia has attacked "more than 19 countries" over the past century, and President Putin's response, in our video.
