International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251226/us-believes-russia-europe-normalization-can-be-achieved-through-economy--reports-1123365540.html
US Believes Russia-Europe Normalization Can Be Achieved Through Economy – Reports
US Believes Russia-Europe Normalization Can Be Achieved Through Economy – Reports
Sputnik International
US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner see opportunities in restoring economic ties with Russia to enrich US investors and stabilize Moscow's relations with Europe and Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
2025-12-26T09:18+0000
2025-12-26T09:52+0000
world
steve witkoff
jared kushner
russia
ukraine
donald trump
moscow
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/06/1122562400_0:70:1344:826_1920x0_80_0_0_e04ae144ef034b95ac3ece4231a3be5c.jpg
In mid-December, the newspaper reported that the Trump administration had provided European colleagues with documents regarding plans for Ukraine's economic recovery and the resumption of economic ties with Russia after the conflict ends.Witkoff and Kushner view Russia as a country rich in business opportunities, the report added. Since mid-November, the United States has been promoting a new peace plan for Ukraine. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received Witkoff and Kushner at the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine. The Kremlin stated that Russia remained open to negotiations and committed to the Anchorage discussions.In mid-December, Berlin hosted negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement, involving Witkoff, Kushner, and Zelensky. Witkoff later reported progress on a 20-point settlement plan. Zelensky later announced his willingness to abandon NATO membership aspirations if he received security guarantees from individual countries, including the United States. Last weekend, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, held negotiations in Miami with Witkoff and Kushner. The Russian official described the talks as constructive.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/territorial-issues-actively-discussed-during-putin-witkoff-talks---kremlin-aide-1123291845.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/putins-envoy-dmitriev-leaves-us--next-time-moscow-1123343116.html
russia
ukraine
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/06/1122562400_75:0:1270:896_1920x0_80_0_0_98ef2062f7ed5e1f24d32aee75f7b567.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, kushner, witkoff, ukraine, peace, us, negotiations, trump, economy, russia, putin, kremlin, zelensky, berlin talks, 20-point settlement, nato, dmitriev, miami talks, geopolitical mediation, diplomacy
europe, kushner, witkoff, ukraine, peace, us, negotiations, trump, economy, russia, putin, kremlin, zelensky, berlin talks, 20-point settlement, nato, dmitriev, miami talks, geopolitical mediation, diplomacy

US Believes Russia-Europe Normalization Can Be Achieved Through Economy – Reports

09:18 GMT 26.12.2025 (Updated: 09:52 GMT 26.12.2025)
© POOL / Go to the mediabankMeeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff
Meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2025
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner see opportunities in restoring economic ties with Russia to enrich US investors and stabilize Moscow's relations with Europe and Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
In mid-December, the newspaper reported that the Trump administration had provided European colleagues with documents regarding plans for Ukraine's economic recovery and the resumption of economic ties with Russia after the conflict ends.
Witkoff and Kushner view Russia as a country rich in business opportunities, the report added.
Since mid-November, the United States has been promoting a new peace plan for Ukraine. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received Witkoff and Kushner at the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine. The Kremlin stated that Russia remained open to negotiations and committed to the Anchorage discussions.
President Vladimir Putin met with US Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East Steven Witkoff - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2025
World
Territorial Issues Actively Discussed During Putin-Witkoff Talks - Kremlin Aide
14 December, 09:43 GMT
In mid-December, Berlin hosted negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement, involving Witkoff, Kushner, and Zelensky. Witkoff later reported progress on a 20-point settlement plan. Zelensky later announced his willingness to abandon NATO membership aspirations if he received security guarantees from individual countries, including the United States.
Last weekend, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, held negotiations in Miami with Witkoff and Kushner. The Russian official described the talks as constructive.
Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Putin's Envoy Dmitriev Leaves US — 'Next Time: Moscow'
22 December, 03:16 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала