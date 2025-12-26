https://sputnikglobe.com/20251226/us-believes-russia-europe-normalization-can-be-achieved-through-economy--reports-1123365540.html

US Believes Russia-Europe Normalization Can Be Achieved Through Economy – Reports

US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner see opportunities in restoring economic ties with Russia to enrich US investors and stabilize Moscow's relations with Europe and Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

In mid-December, the newspaper reported that the Trump administration had provided European colleagues with documents regarding plans for Ukraine's economic recovery and the resumption of economic ties with Russia after the conflict ends.Witkoff and Kushner view Russia as a country rich in business opportunities, the report added. Since mid-November, the United States has been promoting a new peace plan for Ukraine. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received Witkoff and Kushner at the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine. The Kremlin stated that Russia remained open to negotiations and committed to the Anchorage discussions.In mid-December, Berlin hosted negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement, involving Witkoff, Kushner, and Zelensky. Witkoff later reported progress on a 20-point settlement plan. Zelensky later announced his willingness to abandon NATO membership aspirations if he received security guarantees from individual countries, including the United States. Last weekend, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, held negotiations in Miami with Witkoff and Kushner. The Russian official described the talks as constructive.

