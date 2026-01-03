https://sputnikglobe.com/20260103/illegal-us-attack-on-venezuela-is-unjustified-and-violates-the-un-charter--analyst-1123408394.html
Illegal Us Attack on Venezuela Is Unjustified and Violates the UN Charter – Analyst
Illegal Us Attack on Venezuela Is Unjustified and Violates the UN Charter – Analyst
Sputnik International
The US aggression has effectively validated many of the warnings voiced by the late Hugo Chávez and by current Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro “about the US meddling in Venezuela’s affairs, about the economic war, sanctions and all suffering of the Venezuelan people,” Argentinian international relations expert Tadeo Casteglione told Sputnik.
He noted that the escalation in Venezuela follows the usual pattern of US interference in the affairs of Latin American states.
“It demonstrates a dangerous level of complete irrationality of the US government,” he added.