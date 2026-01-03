International
WATCH LIVE: Caracas After Explosions Near Military Sites
Illegal Us Attack on Venezuela Is Unjustified and Violates the UN Charter – Analyst
The US aggression has effectively validated many of the warnings voiced by the late Hugo Chávez and by current Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro “about the US meddling in Venezuela’s affairs, about the economic war, sanctions and all suffering of the Venezuelan people,” Argentinian international relations expert Tadeo Casteglione told Sputnik.
He noted that the escalation in Venezuela follows the usual pattern of US interference in the affairs of Latin American states.
10:03 GMT 03.01.2026
Smoke raises at La Carlota airport after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.
The US aggression has effectively validated many of the warnings voiced by the late Hugo Chávez and by current Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro “about the US meddling in Venezuela’s affairs, about the economic war, sanctions and all suffering of the Venezuelan people,” Argentinian international relations expert Tadeo Casteglione told Sputnik.
He noted that the escalation in Venezuela follows the usual pattern of US interference in the affairs of Latin American states.
“It demonstrates a dangerous level of complete irrationality of the US government,” he added.
US Strikes on Venezuela: What's Known so Far
09:08 GMT
