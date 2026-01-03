US Strikes on Venezuela: What's Known so Far

The attack was initially planned for Christmas but was postponed due to weather conditions, according to CBS The attack was initially planned for Christmas but was postponed due to weather conditions, according to CBS

Military aircraft are audible over the capital, Caracas

A fire broke out at the port of La Guaira following a strike

US aviation authorities have banned commercial flights in Venezuelan airspace, says Fox News

Venezuela's government condemned a "very serious grave military aggression" by the US targeting Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira

President Nicolas Maduro has signed a state of emergency and ordered all national defense plans to be implemented "at the appropriate time and under the appropriate circumstances"