US Strikes on Venezuela: What's Known so Far
US officials confirmed that military strikes have been launched against Venezuela, Fox News reports.
09:08 GMT 03.01.2026 (Updated: 09:12 GMT 03.01.2026)
Smoke rises near Fort Tiuna, a military zone, during a full blackout, following explosions and loud noises, amid rising tensions between administrations of U.S. President Donald Trump and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, January 3, 2026.
Smoke rises near Fort Tiuna, a military zone, during a full blackout, following explosions and loud noises, amid rising tensions between administrations of U.S. President Donald Trump and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, January 3, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2026
© REUTERS Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
Subscribe
US officials confirmed that military strikes have been launched against Venezuela, Fox News reports.
The attack was initially planned for Christmas but was postponed due to weather conditions, according to CBS
Military aircraft are audible over the capital, Caracas
A fire broke out at the port of La Guaira following a strike
US aviation authorities have banned commercial flights in Venezuelan airspace, says Fox News
Venezuela’s government condemned a “very serious grave military aggression” by the US targeting Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira
President Nicolas Maduro has signed a state of emergency and ordered all national defense plans to be implemented “at the appropriate time and under the appropriate circumstances”
Venezuela will file complaints before the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General
View of Caracas, Venezuela - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2026
Explosions Rock Capital of Venezuela, Caracas
07:00 GMT
