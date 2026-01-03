International
WATCH LIVE: Caracas After Explosions Near Military Sites
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260103/live-updates-venezuela-under-attack-1123406203.html
LIVE UPDATES: Venezuela Under Attack
LIVE UPDATES: Venezuela Under Attack
Sputnik International
Several explosions were reported in Caracas and surrounding areas in the early hours of January 3, with residents citing loud blasts, aircraft activity and temporary power disruptions in parts of the capital. Authorities confirmed heightened security measures, while air traffic over Venezuelan airspace was restricted due to safety concerns.
2026-01-03T09:04+0000
2026-01-03T09:10+0000
americas
us
nicolás maduro
venezuela
caracas
latin america
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/03/1123406091_0:729:945:1261_1920x0_80_0_0_fb6d27dc1a3c68582d9965db8be5a952.jpg
americas
venezuela
caracas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/03/1123406091_0:641:945:1350_1920x0_80_0_0_b778a971a3ec3ad6c83a378f46fa1ba3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
venezuela live updates, venezuela explosions, caracas explosions, venezuela security situation, breaking news venezuela, venezuela emergency, caracas security alert, latin america breaking news, venezuela government statement, overnight explosions venezuela
venezuela live updates, venezuela explosions, caracas explosions, venezuela security situation, breaking news venezuela, venezuela emergency, caracas security alert, latin america breaking news, venezuela government statement, overnight explosions venezuela
Столб дыма, поднимающийся во время нескольких взрывов ранним утром 3 января 2026 года в Каракасе, Венесуэла. Скриншот видео - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Venezuela Under Attack

09:04 GMT 03.01.2026 (Updated: 09:10 GMT 03.01.2026)
Subscribe
Being updated
Several explosions were reported in Caracas and surrounding areas in the early hours of January 3, with residents citing loud blasts, aircraft activity and temporary power disruptions in parts of the capital. Authorities confirmed heightened security measures, while air traffic over Venezuelan airspace was restricted due to safety concerns.
The Venezuelan government, led by President Nicolás Maduro, has condemned the strikes as a military assault by the United States, accusing Washington of targeting both civilian and military sites and declaring a national state of emergency while calling on citizens to mobilize. Maduro’s administration says the attacks also affected neighboring states and has rallied international calls for condemnation, though U.S. authorities have not officially confirmed direct involvement in the overnight explosions.
Follow Sputnik's live updates to find out more!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
11:27 GMT 03.01.2026
Rubio Sees No Further US Action Against Venezuela - Senator
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expects no additional US actions against Venezuela, US Senator Mike Lee said.
"He [Rubio] anticipates no further action in Venezuela now that Maduro is in U.S. custody," Lee said on X.
Lee made the statement following a phone call with Rubio.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will stand trial in the United States on criminal charges, Republican Senator Mike Lee also said, citing US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
"Just got off the phone with Rubio. He informed me that Nicolas Maduro has been arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States," Lee said on X.
The US strikes protected the forces detaining Maduro under a court warrant, the senator added.
11:05 GMT 03.01.2026
US Attack Kills Officials, Troops, Civilians - Venezuelan Vice President
The US attack has killed officials, military personnel, and civilians, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said.

"We condemn this brutal aggression that claimed the lives of officials, military personnel and innocent Venezuelans," Rodriguez said.

11:05 GMT 03.01.2026
Spain Offers Mediation for Peaceful Resolution of Venezuela Crisis - Foreign Ministry
Spain is ready to support effort toward a peaceful and mutually agreed resolution to the crisis in Venezuela, the Spanish Foreign Ministry said.

"Spain calls for de-escalation and restraint, as well as actions respectful of the international law and the principles of the UN Charter. In this regard, Spain stands ready to offer its good offices to help achieve a peaceful and consensual resolution to the current crisis," the statement read.

The ministry noted that it is monitoring developments in coordination with European Union partners and countries in the region. The ministry emphasized that it remains in constant contact with the Spanish embassy and consulate in Caracas, as well as with the emergency consular response unit, and is closely tracking the situation of the Spanish community in Venezuela.
10:41 GMT 03.01.2026
Venezuela Unaware of President Maduro, Wife's Whereabouts - Vice President
The Venezuelan government is not aware of the whereabouts of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Reuters reported, citing Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.
Venezuela demands proof that Maduro and his wife are alive, Rodriguez said.
10:40 GMT 03.01.2026
US Strikes Hit Caracas, Miranda, Aragua, La Guaira - Venezuelan Defense Minister
US strikes on Venezuelan territory have affected the capital, the states of Miranda and Aragua, and several other locations across the country, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said.

"At this time, the barbarity of the invading forces has desecrated our sacred land in Fuerte Tiuna, Caracas, the states of Miranda and Aragua, and La Guaria," Lopez said in a video address published on social media.

Venezuelan authorities are investigating reports of possible civilian casualties following the US attacks, Lopez said.

"The National Bolivarian Armed Forces inform the international community that, in the early hours of today, January 3, the Venezuelan people became the target of the most criminal military aggression ever carried out by the government of the United States of North America… We are currently gathering information on the wounded and the deceased," the minister said.

The US attack on Venezuela is vile and cowardly and threatens regional peace, Lopez noted.

"Faced with this vile and cowardly attack, which endangers peace and stability in the region, we issue our strongest condemnation," Lopez said.

Venezuela will not yield to US strikes and will prevail, Lopez said.

"We have been attacked, but we will not bend… Together, soldiers and people, we will form an unbreakable wall of resistance. Victory is ours, because reason and dignity are on our side - we will prevail," Lopez said.

Lopez urged citizens to avoid panic and anarchy.

"Let us not succumb to the panic the enemy seeks to sow. Let us avoid panic and anarchy - weapons as deadly as bombs themselves," Lopez said.

10:33 GMT 03.01.2026
Colombia Preparing for Possible Venezuelan Refugee Surge - President
Colombia is preparing for a potential mass influx of refugees from Venezuela, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said.

"We have just concluded the meeting of the National Security Council, which lasted from 3 a.m. [08:00 GMT] Public security forces are being deployed at the border, with all humanitarian and support resources mobilized for a possible refugee wave," Petro said on X.

10:17 GMT 03.01.2026
Russia Condemns US Armed Aggression Against Venezuela

"This morning, the United States carried out an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This has caused deep concern and condemnation," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Key points from the statement:
Moscow says the justifications cited by Washington are unfounded, driven by ideological hostility rather than pragmatic diplomacy
Russia urges all parties to avoid further escalation and resolve differences through dialogue, offering support for diplomatic efforts
Latin America should remain a zone of peace, and Venezuela must retain the right to determine its future without external military interference
Russia expresses solidarity with the Venezuelan people and support for the country’s Bolivarian leadership in defending sovereignty and national interests
Moscow backs calls by Venezuela and Latin American states for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council
Russia’s embassy in Caracas is operating normally, maintaining contact with local authorities and Russian nationals; no Russian citizens are reported injured at this time
10:06 GMT 03.01.2026
Smoke raises at La Carlota airport after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2026
Americas
Illegal Us Attack on Venezuela Is Unjustified and Violates the UN Charter – Analyst
10:03 GMT
09:39 GMT 03.01.2026
Senate Armed Services Committee Not Briefed on Venezuela Operations - Reports
The US Senate Armed Services Committee was not briefed in advance on potential military action in Venezuela, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.
Officials in US President Donald Trump's administration declined to commit to informing the relevant congressional committees before any potential ground operations in Venezuela, even though several lawmakers had urged advance notification of such steps, the report said.
09:37 GMT 03.01.2026
US to Issue Statement on Venezuela After Air Force Exit - Reports
The White House is expected to issue an official statement on Venezuela once US Air Force jets leave Venezuelan airspace, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing a US official.
Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported, citing eyewitnesses, explosions in Caracas and an additional blasts at logistics facilities.
09:29 GMT 03.01.2026
Trump Confirms Strikes on Venezuela, Says Maduro and His Wife Captured
The United States has successfully launched a "large scale strike" on Venezuela, US President Donald Trump said.
"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
US President Donald Trump's post - Sputnik International
Maduro and his wife have been captured and removed from the country, the US president said.
"There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M. [16:00 GMT], at Mar-a-Lago," he said.
Trump said he would outline his position on further steps towards Venezuela at the upcoming press conference.
09:10 GMT 03.01.2026
At Least 11 Facilities Attacked in Venezuela - Colombian President
Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Saturday that at least 11 facilities had been attacked in Venezuela, based on available information.
"So far, confirmed information: La Carlota [airbase] has been disabled and bombed. Catia La Mar mountain garrison disabled and bombed. The Palace of the National Assembly of Venezuela in Caracas bombed," Petro said on X.
09:10 GMT 03.01.2026
US Bans Commercial Flights Over Venezuela Amid Military Activity - Reports
US aviation authorities have prohibited American commercial aircraft from operating in Venezuelan airspace due to ongoing military activity, Fox News reported.
The announcement came amid reports of explosions in Caracas, Venezuela's capital.
09:09 GMT 03.01.2026
Cuba Demands Urgent Global Response to US Attack on Venezuela - President
Cuba has demanded an immediate international response to the US attack on Venezuela, President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said.
"Cuba condemns and demands an urgent response from the international community to the criminal attack by the United States on Venezuela," Diaz-Canel said on X.
09:09 GMT 03.01.2026
Russia to Issue Statement Soon on US Aggression Against Venezuela - Foreign Ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry will soon issue a statement on Washington's aggression against Caracas, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
"The Foreign Ministry will make a statement in connection with the US aggression against Venezuela in the near future," Zakharova said.
09:09 GMT 03.01.2026
Venezuela Invokes UN Self-Defense Right Against US Aggression – Foreign Ministry
Caracas reserves its right to legitimate self-defense to safeguard its people, territory, and sovereignty, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said.
"In line with Article 51 of the UN Charter, Venezuela reserves the right to self-defense to protect its people, territory, and independence. We urge the peoples and governments of Latin America, the Caribbean region, and the entire world to show active solidarity against this imperialist aggression," the statement read.
09:07 GMT 03.01.2026
Power Outages Reported in Several Areas of Caracas - Eyewitnesses
Power outages have occurred in several districts of the Venezuelan capital of Caracas, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported, citing eyewitness accounts.
Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported, citing eyewitnesses, explosions in Caracas and an additional blasts at logistics facilities.
09:07 GMT 03.01.2026
Venezuelan President Declares State of Emergency in Venezuela - Reports
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has declared a state of emergency in Venezuela, the BNO News portal reported.
Earlier in the day, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported that explosions were heard in the Venezuelan capital Caracas. Local residents reported blasts in various parts of the city, along with the Maiquetia "Simon Bolivar" International Airport and La Guaira port.
09:07 GMT 03.01.2026
US Strike Aims to Seize Oil, Minerals - Venezuelan Authorities
The purpose of the US attack on Venezuela is to seize control of the country's oil and mineral resources, Reuters reported, citing Venezuelan authorities.
Venezuelan authorities insist the United States will not gain control of those resources, the report said.
09:06 GMT 03.01.2026
Venezuela Slams US Aggression, Activates Defense Plans - Foreign Ministry
Venezuela has strongly condemned the US aggression against its country, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said.
"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela rejects, condemns and declares to the international community the blatant military aggression committed by the current US government against Venezuelan territory and people in civilian and military areas of Caracas, the capital of the Republic, as well as in the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira," Gil said on Telegram.
President Nicolas Maduro has ordered full implementation of national defense plans against the US attack, as well as immediate activation of the country's comprehensive defense system, the statement added.
Venezuelan authorities are urging all national forces to ramp up mobilization efforts, Gil said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала