LIVE UPDATES: Venezuela Under Attack

Rubio Sees No Further US Action Against Venezuela - Senator

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expects no additional US actions against Venezuela, US Senator Mike Lee said.

"He [Rubio] anticipates no further action in Venezuela now that Maduro is in U.S. custody," Lee said on X.

Lee made the statement following a phone call with Rubio.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will stand trial in the United States on criminal charges, Republican Senator Mike Lee also said, citing US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"Just got off the phone with Rubio. He informed me that Nicolas Maduro has been arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States," Lee said on X.

"Just got off the phone with @SecRubio. He informed me that Nicolás Maduro has been arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States, and that the kinetic action we saw tonight was deployed to protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant," Lee said on X on January 3, 2026.

The US strikes protected the forces detaining Maduro under a court warrant, the senator added.