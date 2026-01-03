LIVE UPDATES: Venezuela Under Attack

"We condemn this brutal aggression that claimed the lives of officials, military personnel and innocent Venezuelans," Rodriguez said.
"Spain calls for de-escalation and restraint, as well as actions respectful of the international law and the principles of the UN Charter. In this regard, Spain stands ready to offer its good offices to help achieve a peaceful and consensual resolution to the current crisis," the statement read.
"At this time, the barbarity of the invading forces has desecrated our sacred land in Fuerte Tiuna, Caracas, the states of Miranda and Aragua, and La Guaria," Lopez said in a video address published on social media.
"The National Bolivarian Armed Forces inform the international community that, in the early hours of today, January 3, the Venezuelan people became the target of the most criminal military aggression ever carried out by the government of the United States of North America… We are currently gathering information on the wounded and the deceased," the minister said.
"Faced with this vile and cowardly attack, which endangers peace and stability in the region, we issue our strongest condemnation," Lopez said.
"We have been attacked, but we will not bend… Together, soldiers and people, we will form an unbreakable wall of resistance. Victory is ours, because reason and dignity are on our side - we will prevail," Lopez said.
"Let us not succumb to the panic the enemy seeks to sow. Let us avoid panic and anarchy - weapons as deadly as bombs themselves," Lopez said.
"We have just concluded the meeting of the National Security Council, which lasted from 3 a.m. [08:00 GMT] Public security forces are being deployed at the border, with all humanitarian and support resources mobilized for a possible refugee wave," Petro said on X.
"This morning, the United States carried out an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This has caused deep concern and condemnation," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.