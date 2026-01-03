https://sputnikglobe.com/20260103/russia-iran-rasht-astara-rail-contract-nears-signing--trade-mission-1123405743.html

Russia-Iran Rasht-Astara Rail Contract Nears Signing – Trade Mission

Negotiations between Russia and Iran on building the Rasht-Astara railway segment for the North-South international transport corridor are nearing completion, with a deal possible soon, Head of Russian Trade Representation in Iran Alexei Efimov told Sputnik.

"Talks on the Rasht-Astara railway construction project are indeed nearing the final stage. Russian and Iranian experts are coordinating the necessary technical, financial and legal terms. We believe that the signing is possible in the near future," Efimov said.

