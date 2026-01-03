https://sputnikglobe.com/20260103/russian-armed-forces-struck-ukrainian-energy-and-port-infrastructure-facilities-1123409590.html

Russian Armed Forces Struck Ukrainian Energy and Port Infrastructure Facilities

Sputnik International

The Russian Armed Forces struck Ukrainian energy and port infrastructure facilities used to support the military-industrial complex, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces have struck energy and port infrastructure facilities usedby the Ukrainian armed forces and military-industrial complex, as well as assembly and storage sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, air defense radar stations, and temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 156 areas," the ministry stated. Russia's Yug battlegroup has liberated the settlement of Bondarnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry also said.

