International
WATCH LIVE: Caracas After Explosions Near Military Sites
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260103/russian-armed-forces-struck-ukrainian-energy-and-port-infrastructure-facilities-1123409590.html
Russian Armed Forces Struck Ukrainian Energy and Port Infrastructure Facilities
Russian Armed Forces Struck Ukrainian Energy and Port Infrastructure Facilities
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces struck Ukrainian energy and port infrastructure facilities used to support the military-industrial complex, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.
2026-01-03T11:46+0000
2026-01-03T11:46+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
dpr
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/08/1123076886_0:197:2944:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_1a3d53f4dcca0dcb2117791fd7dd5f73.jpg
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces have struck energy and port infrastructure facilities usedby the Ukrainian armed forces and military-industrial complex, as well as assembly and storage sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, air defense radar stations, and temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 156 areas," the ministry stated. Russia's Yug battlegroup has liberated the settlement of Bondarnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry also said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260102/reports-of-russian-strike-on-kharkov-on-january-2-are-false---defense-ministry-1123404380.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/08/1123076886_107:0:2838:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_614eb7bbd0d6b7323ea7c9b32e751291.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, dpr, donetsk, loses, liberation, army, forces, soldiers, settlement
russia, ukraine, dpr, donetsk, loses, liberation, army, forces, soldiers, settlement

Russian Armed Forces Struck Ukrainian Energy and Port Infrastructure Facilities

11:46 GMT 03.01.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat operation of the Grad MLRS near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk)
Combat operation of the Grad MLRS near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces struck Ukrainian energy and port infrastructure facilities used to support the military-industrial complex, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces have struck energy and port infrastructure facilities usedby the Ukrainian armed forces and military-industrial complex, as well as assembly and storage sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, air defense radar stations, and temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 156 areas," the ministry stated.
Russia's Yug battlegroup has liberated the settlement of Bondarnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry also said.
"As a result of active actions, units of the Yug battlegroup liberated the settlement of Bondarnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read.
Russia's Yug battlegroup has eliminated up to 220 troops over the past day, while Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated up to 215 Ukrainian servicemen
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated up to 400 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours
Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said, adding that Ukraine also lost up to 40 troops in battles with Russia's Dnepr battlegroup
The building of the Russian Ministry of Defense on Frunzenskaya Embankment in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2026
Russia
Reports of Russian Strike on Kharkov on January 2 are False - Defense Ministry
Yesterday, 17:45 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала