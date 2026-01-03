https://sputnikglobe.com/20260103/russian-armed-forces-struck-ukrainian-energy-and-port-infrastructure-facilities-1123409590.html
Russian Armed Forces Struck Ukrainian Energy and Port Infrastructure Facilities
The Russian Armed Forces struck Ukrainian energy and port infrastructure facilities used to support the military-industrial complex, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces have struck energy and port infrastructure facilities usedby the Ukrainian armed forces and military-industrial complex, as well as assembly and storage sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, air defense radar stations, and temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 156 areas," the ministry stated. Russia's Yug battlegroup has liberated the settlement of Bondarnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry also said.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces have struck energy and port infrastructure facilities usedby the Ukrainian armed forces and military-industrial complex, as well as assembly and storage sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, air defense radar stations, and temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 156 areas," the ministry stated.
Russia's Yug battlegroup has liberated the settlement of Bondarnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry also said.
"As a result of active actions, units of the Yug battlegroup liberated the settlement of Bondarnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read.
Russia's Yug battlegroup
has eliminated up to 220 troops over the past day, while Russia's Vostok battlegroup
has eliminated up to 215 Ukrainian servicemen
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
has eliminated up to 400 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours
Russia's Zapad battlegroup
has eliminated up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said, adding that Ukraine also lost up to 40 troops in battles with Russia's Dnepr battlegroup