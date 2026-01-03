https://sputnikglobe.com/20260103/us-in-its-trade-priorities-says-sanctions-unacceptable---russias-g20-sherpa-1123405462.html
US in Its Trade Priorities Says Sanctions Unacceptable - Russia's G20 Sherpa
The US trade priorities include provisions for the inadmissibility of sanctions, including measures against Russia, Russia's G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash said in an interview with Sputnik.
"One of the priorities on the US trade agenda is even formulated in such a way that, for example, trade in agricultural goods and food should not be used as a weapon. This primarily refers to restrictive measures used against our country by unfriendly states," Lukash said. The US assumed the G20 2026 presidency on December 1, 2025. The first meeting of G20 representatives under the US presidency took place in Washington on December 15-16, 2025. US President Donald Trump will host the G20 Leaders' Summit in Miami in December 2026.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US trade priorities include provisions for the inadmissibility of sanctions, including measures against Russia, Russia's G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash said in an interview with Sputnik.
"One of the priorities on the US trade agenda is even formulated in such a way that, for example, trade in agricultural goods and food should not be used as a weapon. This primarily refers to restrictive measures used against our country by unfriendly states," Lukash said.
The US assumed the G20 2026 presidency on December 1, 2025. The first meeting of G20 representatives under the US presidency took place in Washington on December 15-16, 2025.
US President Donald Trump will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Miami in December 2026.
