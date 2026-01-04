International
Colombia Calls Meeting of UN Security Council on Venezuela
Colombia Calls Meeting of UN Security Council on Venezuela
Colombia has requested an emergency UNSC meeting over US aggression in Venezuela, along with sessions of the OAS Permanent Council and foreign ministers from CELAC, Angie Rodriguez, director of Colombia’s Administrative Department of the Presidency, said.
"Colombia has called a UN Security Council meeting for Monday. We also requested an emergency OAS Permanent Council session and a meeting of the foreign ministers of the CELAC, in which Colombia holds the presidency," Rodriguez told a press conference after a Colombian Security Council meeting in Cucuta.On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States had conducted a major strike on Venezuela, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and removing them from the country. Media outlets reported explosions in Caracas, attributing the raid to US Delta Force units. The New York Times newspaper reported, citing a senior Venezuelan official, at least 40 deaths, including military and civilians.
Colombia Calls Meeting of UN Security Council on Venezuela

09:51 GMT 04.01.2026
Smoke rises from Fort Tiuna, the main military garrison in Caracas, Venezuela, after multiple explosions were heard and aircraft swept through the area, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.
CARACAS (Sputnik) - Colombia has requested an emergency UNSC meeting over US aggression in Venezuela, along with sessions of the OAS Permanent Council and foreign ministers from CELAC, Angie Rodriguez, director of Colombia's Administrative Department of the Presidency, said.
"Colombia has called a UN Security Council meeting for Monday. We also requested an emergency OAS Permanent Council session and a meeting of the foreign ministers of the CELAC, in which Colombia holds the presidency," Rodriguez told a press conference after a Colombian Security Council meeting in Cucuta.
On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States had conducted a major strike on Venezuela, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and removing them from the country. Media outlets reported explosions in Caracas, attributing the raid to US Delta Force units. The New York Times newspaper reported, citing a senior Venezuelan official, at least 40 deaths, including military and civilians.
