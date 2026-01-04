https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/us-actions-in-venezuela-tantamount-to-imprisonment-of-international-law--expert--1123414481.html

US Actions in Venezuela Tantamount to ‘Imprisonment of International Law’ – Expert

"Trampled by American feet were the UN, international agreements, and the sovereignty of national states, which are key pillars of the world order and diplomatic immunity,” Egyptian expert Tarek Al-Bardayisi tells Sputnik.

He notes that such actions represent a "civilizational setback and a blatant return to the law of the jungle." Touching upon Western powers’ position on the Venezuela crisis, the expert emphasizes that double standards have become the defining feature of contemporary international relations. Western countries react to crises based on their own interests and preferences, rather than on the principles of justice and impartiality, Al-Bardayisi sums up.

