https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/us-actions-in-venezuela-tantamount-to-imprisonment-of-international-law--expert--1123414481.html
US Actions in Venezuela Tantamount to ‘Imprisonment of International Law’ – Expert
US Actions in Venezuela Tantamount to ‘Imprisonment of International Law’ – Expert
Sputnik International
"Trampled by American feet were the UN, international agreements, and the sovereignty of national states, which are key pillars of the world order and diplomatic immunity,” Egyptian expert Tarek Al-Bardayisi tells Sputnik.
2026-01-04T08:42+0000
2026-01-04T08:42+0000
2026-01-04T08:42+0000
americas
venezuela
the united nations (un)
us
aggression
international
law
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/03/1123409343_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7016d690a12ed0549cd18b020841a397.jpg
He notes that such actions represent a "civilizational setback and a blatant return to the law of the jungle." Touching upon Western powers’ position on the Venezuela crisis, the expert emphasizes that double standards have become the defining feature of contemporary international relations. Western countries react to crises based on their own interests and preferences, rather than on the principles of justice and impartiality, Al-Bardayisi sums up.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/us-venezuela-strikes-show-white-houses-dangerous-irrationality-1123414269.html
americas
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/03/1123409343_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6f64fb2030be6b356c1ede110064cb62.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us actions in venezuela, imprisonment of international law, international agreements
us actions in venezuela, imprisonment of international law, international agreements
US Actions in Venezuela Tantamount to ‘Imprisonment of International Law’ – Expert
"Trampled by American feet were the UN, international agreements, and the sovereignty of national states, which are key pillars of the world order and diplomatic immunity,” Egyptian expert Tarek Al-Bardayisi tells Sputnik.
He notes that such actions represent a "civilizational setback and a blatant return to the law of the jungle."
Touching upon Western powers’ position on the Venezuela crisis
, the expert emphasizes that double standards have become the defining feature of contemporary international relations.
Western countries react to crises based on their own interests and preferences, rather than on the principles of justice and impartiality, Al-Bardayisi sums up.