Group of Friends in Defense of UN Charter Condemns US Attack on Venezuela
Group of Friends in Defense of UN Charter Condemns US Attack on Venezuela
Group of Friends in Defense of UN Charter Condemns US Attack on Venezuela

16:19 GMT 04.01.2026
Residents look at a damaged apartment complex that neighbors say was hit during US strikes to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, in Catia La Mar, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026.
Residents look at a damaged apartment complex that neighbors say was hit during US strikes to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, in Catia La Mar, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026.
© AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations "most unequivocally and categorically" condemns the United States' act of aggression against Venezuela, according to a statement released on Sunday.
"The Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations most unequivocally and categorically condemns the act of aggression perpetrated on January 3, 2026, against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela by special forces of the United States of America," the statement read.
On Saturday, Trump said that the US had conducted a major strike on Venezuela, capturing Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and removing them from the country. Media outlets reported explosions in Caracas, attributing the raid to US Delta Force units. The New York Times newspaper reported, citing a senior Venezuelan official, at least 40 deaths, including military and civilians.
Venezuelan authorities said they had no information on Maduro's location and demanded proof that he was alive. Trump later shared a photo that, as he said, showed Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima. US media broadcast a plane landing in New York State, from which Maduro and his wife were allegedly escorted by dozens of law enforcement officers.
Several US congressmen decried the operation as illegal, while the administration vowed Maduro would face trial. Venezuela's Foreign Ministry announced its intention to appeal to international organizations regarding Washington's actions and requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council that was later set for January 5.
Russia's Foreign Ministry voiced solidarity with Venezuela. Moscow expressed deep alarm over reports of Maduro and his wife's forcible removal during US aggression, demanding their release and urging steps to avert further escalation around Venezuela.
Smoke raises at La Carlota airport after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2026
Americas
US Launched Operation in Venezuela With Cyberattack Blacking Out Caracas - Reports
13:22 GMT
