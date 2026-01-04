https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/group-of-friends-in-defense-of-un-charter-condemns-us-attack-on-venezuela-1123417648.html

Group of Friends in Defense of UN Charter Condemns US Attack on Venezuela

Group of Friends in Defense of UN Charter Condemns US Attack on Venezuela

Sputnik International

The Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations "most unequivocally and categorically" condemns the United States' act of aggression against Venezuela, according to a statement released on Sunday.

2026-01-04T16:19+0000

2026-01-04T16:19+0000

2026-01-04T16:19+0000

world

nicolas maduro

us

donald trump

venezuelan

venezuela

uss iwo jima

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/04/1123417490_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cb0a245a41374fa25f28937eae474792.jpg

"The Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations most unequivocally and categorically condemns the act of aggression perpetrated on January 3, 2026, against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela by special forces of the United States of America," the statement read.On Saturday, Trump said that the US had conducted a major strike on Venezuela, capturing Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and removing them from the country. Media outlets reported explosions in Caracas, attributing the raid to US Delta Force units. The New York Times newspaper reported, citing a senior Venezuelan official, at least 40 deaths, including military and civilians.Venezuelan authorities said they had no information on Maduro's location and demanded proof that he was alive. Trump later shared a photo that, as he said, showed Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima. US media broadcast a plane landing in New York State, from which Maduro and his wife were allegedly escorted by dozens of law enforcement officers.Several US congressmen decried the operation as illegal, while the administration vowed Maduro would face trial. Venezuela's Foreign Ministry announced its intention to appeal to international organizations regarding Washington's actions and requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council that was later set for January 5.Russia's Foreign Ministry voiced solidarity with Venezuela. Moscow expressed deep alarm over reports of Maduro and his wife's forcible removal during US aggression, demanding their release and urging steps to avert further escalation around Venezuela.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/us-launched-operation-in-venezuela-with-cyberattack-blacking-out-caracas---reports-1123416847.html

venezuelan

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

group of friends in defense of the charter of the united nations, un charter condemns us attack on venezuela, act of aggression against venezuela