Trump's Team Working on Plan for Governing Venezuela After Maduro's Capture - Reports

US President Donald Trump's national security team is drafting a plan to govern Venezuela after President Nicolas Maduro was captured by US forces, media reported, citing senior officials.
The plan may reportedly involve a land incursion by US troops to take complete control over the country, although Trump said he did not believe it would be necessary. It remains unclear who Washington eyes as a possible leader of Venezuela after a transition period, The Wall Street Journal reported. Whether the US will pay for major economic reconstruction of the country is also an open question, according to the report. On Saturday, Trump said that the US had conducted a major strike on Venezuela, capturing Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and removing them from the country. Media outlets reported explosions in Caracas, attributing the raid to US Delta Force units. The New York Times newspaper reported, citing a senior Venezuelan official, at least 40 deaths, including military and civilians. Venezuelan authorities said they had no information on Maduro's location and demanded proof that he was alive. Trump later shared a photo that, as he said, showed Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima. US media broadcast a plane landing in New York State, from which Maduro and his wife were allegedly escorted by dozens of law enforcement officers. Several US congressmen decried the operation as illegal, while the administration vowed Maduro would face trial. Venezuela's Foreign Ministry announced its intention to appeal to international organizations regarding Washington's actions and requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council that was later set for January 5. Russia's Foreign Ministry voiced solidarity with Venezuela. Moscow expressed deep alarm over reports of Maduro and his wife's forcible removal during US aggression, demanding their release and urging steps to avert further escalation around Venezuela.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump’s national security team is drafting a plan to govern Venezuela after President Nicolas Maduro was captured by US forces, media reported, citing senior officials.
The plan may reportedly involve a land incursion by US troops to take complete control over the country, although Trump said he did not believe it would be necessary.
It remains unclear who Washington eyes as a possible leader of Venezuela after a transition period, The Wall Street Journal reported. Whether the US will pay for major economic reconstruction of the country is also an open question, according to the report.
On Saturday, Trump said that the US had conducted a major strike on Venezuela
, capturing Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and removing them from the country. Media outlets reported explosions in Caracas, attributing the raid to US Delta Force units. The New York Times newspaper reported, citing a senior Venezuelan official, at least 40 deaths, including military and civilians.
Venezuelan authorities said they had no information on Maduro's location and demanded proof that he was alive. Trump later shared a photo that, as he said, showed Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima. US media broadcast a plane landing in New York State, from which Maduro and his wife were allegedly escorted by dozens of law enforcement officers.
Several US congressmen decried the operation as illegal, while the administration vowed Maduro would face trial. Venezuela's Foreign Ministry announced its intention to appeal to international organizations regarding Washington's actions and requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council that was later set for January 5.
Russia's Foreign Ministry voiced solidarity with Venezuela. Moscow expressed deep alarm over reports of Maduro and his wife's forcible removal during US aggression, demanding their release and urging steps to avert further escalation around Venezuela.