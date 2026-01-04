https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/north-korea-launched-unidentified-ballistic-missile-toward-sea-of-japan---reports-1123413978.html
North Korea Launched Unidentified Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan - Reports
North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan (East Sea), South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.
According to Yonhap, this launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea was the first in 2026. Approximately two months have passed since the previous launch, which took place on November 7, 2025. Japan's Maritime Security Service later reported another probable North Korean missile launch; the first missile has likely already fallen.
According to Yonhap, this launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea was the first in 2026. Approximately two months have passed since the previous launch, which took place on November 7, 2025.
30 December 2025, 05:32 GMT
Japan's Maritime Security Service later reported another probable North Korean missile launch; the first missile has likely already fallen.