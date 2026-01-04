International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/north-korea-launched-unidentified-ballistic-missile-toward-sea-of-japan---reports-1123413978.html
North Korea Launched Unidentified Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of ​​Japan - Reports
North Korea Launched Unidentified Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of ​​Japan - Reports
Sputnik International
North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile toward the Sea of ​​Japan (East Sea), South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.
2026-01-04T03:15+0000
2026-01-04T05:11+0000
world
north korea
south korea
yonhap
east sea
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116371708_0:0:900:506_1920x0_80_0_0_80a92243504c0c5cb9bc88746433d46f.jpg
According to Yonhap, this launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea was the first in 2026. Approximately two months have passed since the previous launch, which took place on November 7, 2025. Japan's Maritime Security Service later reported another probable North Korean missile launch; the first missile has likely already fallen.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251230/kim-jong-un-inspects-plant-producing-advanced-rocket-artillery-1123387121.html
north korea
south korea
east sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116371708_100:0:900:600_1920x0_80_0_0_72d40f1d8865280cc5a75fee557ed8af.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea, ballistic launch, east sea,dprk test launch
north korea, ballistic launch, east sea,dprk test launch

North Korea Launched Unidentified Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of ​​Japan - Reports

03:15 GMT 04.01.2026 (Updated: 05:11 GMT 04.01.2026)
Photo from the test launch of strategic cruise missile Pulhwasal-3-31b by North Korea on 24 January.
Photo from the test launch of strategic cruise missile Pulhwasal-3-31b by North Korea on 24 January. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2026
Subscribe
North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile toward the Sea of ​​Japan (East Sea), South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.
According to Yonhap, this launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea was the first in 2026. Approximately two months have passed since the previous launch, which took place on November 7, 2025.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits one of the country’s leading defense industrial enterprises. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2025
Military
Kim Jong-un Inspects Plant Producing Advanced Rocket Artillery
30 December 2025, 05:32 GMT
Japan's Maritime Security Service later reported another probable North Korean missile launch; the first missile has likely already fallen.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала