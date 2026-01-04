https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/north-korea-launched-unidentified-ballistic-missile-toward-sea-of-japan---reports-1123413978.html

North Korea Launched Unidentified Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of ​​Japan - Reports

North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile toward the Sea of ​​Japan (East Sea), South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

According to Yonhap, this launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea was the first in 2026. Approximately two months have passed since the previous launch, which took place on November 7, 2025. Japan's Maritime Security Service later reported another probable North Korean missile launch; the first missile has likely already fallen.

