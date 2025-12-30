https://sputnikglobe.com/20251230/kim-jong-un-inspects-plant-producing-advanced-rocket-artillery-1123387121.html
Kim Jong-un Inspects Plant Producing Advanced Rocket Artillery
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited one of the country's leading defense industrial enterprises, KCNA reports.
Kim was accompanied by senior officials from the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and the Defense Ministry.The North Korean leader praised the rapid growth in production capacity, highlighting MLRS as a crucial element in the modernization of the nation's artillery forces.This comes a few days after Kim oversaw North Korea's long-range strategic cruise missile drill in the West Sea of Korea.He expressed satisfaction with the results, stressing that the drill was a clear demonstration of the Korean People's Army's combat readiness.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited one of the country’s leading defense industrial enterprises, where he reviewed the production of cutting-edge multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) that are soon to enter service with the main combat units of the Korean People’s Army, KCNA reports.
Kim was accompanied by senior officials from the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea and the Defense Ministry.
The North Korean leader praised the rapid growth in production capacity, highlighting MLRS as a crucial element in the modernization of the nation’s artillery forces.
He emphasized that the enterprise must play a key role in implementing the party’s new military-strategic course as he called for accelerated modernization of production facilities and strengthening the technological foundation of the defense industry.
This comes a few days after Kim oversaw North Korea’s long-range strategic cruise missile drill in the West Sea of Korea.
He expressed satisfaction with the results, stressing that the drill was a clear demonstration of the Korean People’s Army’s combat readiness.