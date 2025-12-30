https://sputnikglobe.com/20251230/kim-jong-un-inspects-plant-producing-advanced-rocket-artillery-1123387121.html

Kim Jong-un Inspects Plant Producing Advanced Rocket Artillery

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited one of the country’s leading defense industrial enterprises, KCNA reports.

Kim was accompanied by senior officials from the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea and the Defense Ministry.The North Korean leader praised the rapid growth in production capacity, highlighting MLRS as a crucial element in the modernization of the nation’s artillery forces.This comes a few days after Kim oversaw North Korea’s long-range strategic cruise missile drill in the West Sea of Korea.He expressed satisfaction with the results, stressing that the drill was a clear demonstration of the Korean People’s Army’s combat readiness.

