https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/russian-forces-liberate-podoly-settlement-in-kharkov-region---mod-1123416569.html

Russian Forces Liberate Podoly Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Podoly Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD

Sputnik International

Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has taken control of the Podoly settlement in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-01-04T13:12+0000

2026-01-04T13:12+0000

2026-01-04T13:12+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

kharkov

ukraine

russian defense ministry

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/14/1121899410_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3ba77b32cc94a2a811c18541561d7767.jpg

"As a result of active actions, units of Battlegroup Zapad took control of the settlement of Podoly in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 410 Ukrainian troops over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 275 Ukrainian soldiers, while Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 180 Ukrainian servicepeople during the same period, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 180 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 140 Ukrainian servicepeople, and Battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated up to 35 Ukrainian military personnel, the ministry said.In addition, the Russian forces defeated workshops for the production and assembly of long-range drones.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251230/russian-forces-liberate-boguslavka-settlement-in-kharkov-region---mod-1123388762.html

russia

kharkov

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian forces, russian defense ministry, kharkov region, settlement