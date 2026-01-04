International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Liberate Podoly Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Podoly Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has taken control of the Podoly settlement in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"As a result of active actions, units of Battlegroup Zapad took control of the settlement of Podoly in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 410 Ukrainian troops over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 275 Ukrainian soldiers, while Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 180 Ukrainian servicepeople during the same period, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 180 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 140 Ukrainian servicepeople, and Battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated up to 35 Ukrainian military personnel, the ministry said.In addition, the Russian forces defeated workshops for the production and assembly of long-range drones.
Russian Forces Liberate Podoly Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD

13:12 GMT 04.01.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has taken control of the Podoly settlement in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"As a result of active actions, units of Battlegroup Zapad took control of the settlement of Podoly in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 410 Ukrainian troops over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The enemy's losses amounted to up to 410 military personnel, an armored personnel carrier, four Kozak armored vehicles, seven pickup trucks, a 105-mm M119 cannon and a US-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 275 Ukrainian soldiers, while Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 180 Ukrainian servicepeople during the same period, the ministry added.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 180 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 140 Ukrainian servicepeople, and Battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated up to 35 Ukrainian military personnel, the ministry said.
In addition, the Russian forces defeated workshops for the production and assembly of long-range drones.
