Russian Forces Liberate Boguslavka Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Boguslavka Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD

Sputnik International

Russia's Battlegroup Zapad took control of the settlement on Boguslavka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"As a result of decisive actions, units of the Zapad group of forces took control of the village of Boguslavka in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement. At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr took control of the settlement of Lukyanovskoe in the Zaporozhye region, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 470 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Kiev has lost up to 220 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug, as well as a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the statement said.Moreover, Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 210 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed two armored combat vehicles, the ministry said, adding that Kiev has lost more than 200 military personnel in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Sever.The Russian armed forces have also struck Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities used for the benefit of the military-industrial complex, the ministry said, adding that air defense systems had shot down three US-made HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles and 18 fixed-wing-type unmanned aerial vehicles.

