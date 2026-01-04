https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/trumps-plan-to-unleash-venezuela-oil-may-take-us-crude-to-low-50s---expert-1123416297.html
Trump's Plan to Unleash Venezuela Oil May Take US Crude to Low $50s - Expert
Trump's Plan to Unleash Venezuela Oil May Take US Crude to Low $50s - Expert
Sputnik International
US crude could hit the low $50 per barrel range in the near term with the Trump administration's intent to turn the spigots up in Venezuela after its seizure of the Latin American country and its oil, veteran energy market analyst John Kilduff told Sputnik.
2026-01-04T10:00+0000
2026-01-04T10:00+0000
2026-01-04T10:00+0000
world
us
donald trump
venezuela
venezuelan
international energy agency (iea)
opec
oil
crude oil
crude
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094482814_0:98:2464:1484_1920x0_80_0_0_22aa77cc03eb20d7c9e073ac3b945a91.jpg
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude had tumbled since mid-2025, falling from a June high of above $78 per barrel to a December close of under $58. The price collapse came as producer group OPEC+ added almost 3 million barrels per day to supply as it abandoned price defense over the pursuit of market share. In its first session for the new year on Friday, WTI settled at $57.32 per barrel. The International Energy Agency has forecast that the world oversupply in crude would reach 3.8 million barrels per day this year, but that was before this week's developments in Venezuela.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/new-wall-of-non-opec-oil-coming-to-market-as-us-seizure-of-venezuela-unfolds---expert-1123416142.html
venezuela
venezuelan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094482814_288:0:2464:1632_1920x0_80_0_0_89f62d73feefa7ca988bc405790ebbde.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us crude, trump's plan to unleash venezuela oil, trump administration's, market analyst john kilduff
us crude, trump's plan to unleash venezuela oil, trump administration's, market analyst john kilduff
Trump's Plan to Unleash Venezuela Oil May Take US Crude to Low $50s - Expert
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US crude could hit the low $50 per barrel range in the near term with the Trump administration's intent to turn the spigots up in Venezuela after its seizure of the Latin American country and its oil, veteran energy market analyst John Kilduff told Sputnik.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude had tumbled since mid-2025, falling from a June high of above $78 per barrel to a December close of under $58. The price collapse came as producer group OPEC+
added almost 3 million barrels per day to supply as it abandoned price defense over the pursuit of market share.
In its first session for the new year on Friday, WTI settled at $57.32 per barrel.
"WTI should struggle in the low $50s as Venezuela is suddenly no longer an oil risk and the Trump administration is bent on turning Venezuelan oil into either US oil or ramping it up, with no care for what happens to the global glut," Kilduff, who is a partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital and a regular commentator on the geopolitical risk in energy markets, said.
The International Energy Agency has forecast that the world oversupply in crude would reach 3.8 million barrels per day this year, but that was before this week's developments in Venezuela.