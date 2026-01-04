https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/us-attack-not-backed-by-anyone-condemned-by-intl-community---venezuelan-foreign-minister-1123414912.html
US Attack Not Backed by Anyone, Condemned by Int'l Community - Venezuelan Foreign Minister
US Attack Not Backed by Anyone, Condemned by Int'l Community - Venezuelan Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
No one supports the US attack on Venezuela; it is condemned by the international community, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil told Sputnik.
2026-01-04T09:36+0000
2026-01-04T09:36+0000
2026-01-04T09:36+0000
americas
latin america
nicolas maduro
us
ivan gil
donald trump
venezuela
venezuelan
venezuelan foreign ministry
un security council (unsc)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/03/1123407025_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7e9a47e08726c90ae09dc2a6cd667454.jpg
"I spoke with various foreign ministers, we received words of solidarity, support, condemnation [of the US attack], support for the rule of law," the minister said. "We witnessed an impressive international popular mobilization; solidarity movements from all over the world called us and issued statements." The United States, by attacking Venezuela, disrupted peace in Latin America, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil said.US President Donald Trump on Saturday declared that the United States had launched a massive attack on Venezuela, and that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, had been captured and taken out of the country. Media outlets reported explosions in Caracas and claimed that the operation had been carried out by members of the elite Delta Force unit.Venezuelan authorities denied knowing Maduro's whereabouts and demanded confirmation that he was alive. Trump later published a photograph he claimed showed Maduro aboard a US ship.Several US congressmen called the operation illegal, while the administration stated that Maduro would face trial. The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry announced its intention to appeal to international organizations regarding Washington's actions and requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council.The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela. Moscow stated that it was extremely alarmed by reports that Maduro and his wife had been forcibly removed from the country as part of US aggression. Moscow called for the release of Maduro and his wife, and for the prevention of further escalation in the situation around Venezuela.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/us-venezuela-strikes-show-white-houses-dangerous-irrationality-1123414269.html
americas
venezuela
venezuelan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/03/1123407025_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1197096d1d18ca08b13581689fc6823e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us attack, venezuelan foreign minister ivan gil, international community, us attack not backed by anyone
us attack, venezuelan foreign minister ivan gil, international community, us attack not backed by anyone
US Attack Not Backed by Anyone, Condemned by Int'l Community - Venezuelan Foreign Minister
CARACAS (Sputnik) - No one supports the US attack on Venezuela; it is condemned by the international community, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil told Sputnik.
"I spoke with various foreign ministers, we received words of solidarity, support, condemnation [of the US attack], support for the rule of law," the minister said. "We witnessed an impressive international popular mobilization; solidarity movements from all over the world called us and issued statements."
"In other words, this aggression finds no support; it is aggression condemned by the entire world, the law, and political truth," Gil added.
The United States, by attacking Venezuela, disrupted peace in Latin America, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil said.
"Peace in Latin America was disrupted by this action," the minister said.
US President Donald Trump on Saturday declared that the United States had launched a massive attack on Venezuela
, and that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, had been captured and taken out of the country. Media outlets reported explosions in Caracas and claimed that the operation had been carried out by members of the elite Delta Force unit.
Venezuelan authorities denied knowing Maduro's whereabouts and demanded confirmation that he was alive. Trump later published a photograph he claimed showed Maduro aboard a US ship.
Several US congressmen called the operation illegal, while the administration stated that Maduro would face trial. The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry announced its intention to appeal to international organizations regarding Washington's actions and requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council.
The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela. Moscow stated that it was extremely alarmed by reports that Maduro and his wife had been forcibly removed from the country as part of US aggression. Moscow called for the release of Maduro and his wife, and for the prevention of further escalation in the situation around Venezuela.