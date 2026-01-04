https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/us-capture-of-maduro-marks-start-of-wwiii--dugin-1123413635.html

US Capture of Maduro Marks Start of WWIII — Dugin

The operation signals we have entered a new global conflict, Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin stated, declaring "international law does not exist" and will be rewritten by the victors among great powers.

He framed the Ukrainian conflict as Russia's ticket to the club of great powers."If we have this ticket, we will be taken into account. If we do not… this international law will be established by someone else at our expense," Dugin said.Following the US operation in Venezuela, philosopher Alexander Dugin declared that the event confirms international law no longer exists and "it is every man for himself."He called for Russia to fully embrace its own "Monroe Doctrine for Eurasia," arguing that only by asserting its sphere can Russia avoid having rules imposed upon it by others.US President Donald Trump on Saturday declared that the United States had launched a massive attack on Venezuela, and that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, had been captured and taken out of the country. Media outlets reported explosions in Caracas and claimed that the operation had been carried out by members of the elite Delta Force unit.Venezuelan authorities denied knowing Maduro's whereabouts and demanded confirmation that he was alive. Trump later published a photograph he claimed showed Maduro aboard a US ship.Several US congressmen called the operation illegal, while the administration stated that Maduro would face trial. The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry announced its intention to appeal to international organizations regarding Washington's actions and requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council.The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela. Moscow stated that it was extremely alarmed by reports that Maduro and his wife had been forcibly removed from the country as part of US aggression. Moscow called for the release of Maduro and his wife, and for the prevention of further escalation in the situation around Venezuela.

