32 Cuban Citizens Killed Defending Maduro — Cuban Government

04:50 GMT 05.01.2026 (Updated: 04:51 GMT 05.01.2026)
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Thirty-two Cubans were killed in combat or bombings during the US operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the Cuban government announced.
"As a result of the criminal attack perpetrated by the United States government against the sisterly Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the early morning of January 3, 2026, 32 Cubans carrying out missions on behalf of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior at the request of the relevant authorities of the South American country were killed during combat," the government said in a statement published by the Granma newspaper.
“Honour and glory to the brave Cuban combatants who fell confronting terrorists in imperial uniform, who kidnapped and illegally removed from their country the President of Venezuela and his wife, whose lives they were helping to protect at the request of that sister nation,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez wrote on X.