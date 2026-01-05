International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/32-cuban-citizens-killed-defending-maduro--cuban-government-1123419039.html
32 Cuban Citizens Killed Defending Maduro — Cuban Government
32 Cuban Citizens Killed Defending Maduro — Cuban Government
Sputnik International
Thirty-two Cubans were killed in combat or bombings during the US operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the Cuban government announced.
2026-01-05T04:50+0000
2026-01-05T04:51+0000
americas
us
nicolás maduro
venezuela
casualties
war casualties
war of aggression
attack
aggression
abduction
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/05/1123419115_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_62cf589ebb8a2f48634b5af72e1dbbb6.jpg
"As a result of the criminal attack perpetrated by the United States government against the sisterly Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the early morning of January 3, 2026, 32 Cubans carrying out missions on behalf of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior at the request of the relevant authorities of the South American country were killed during combat," the government said in a statement published by the Granma newspaper.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260103/us-strikes-on-venezuela-whats-known-so-far-1123406106.html
americas
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/05/1123419115_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_78dbb1f1059583576ea7f04fdd0a4d97.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us strikes, strikes on venezuela, us-venezuela war, trump strikes, president abduction, war of aggression, attack on venezuela, hegemony, us hegemony, us primacy, cubans, cuba-venezuela ties, cuban guards
us strikes, strikes on venezuela, us-venezuela war, trump strikes, president abduction, war of aggression, attack on venezuela, hegemony, us hegemony, us primacy, cubans, cuba-venezuela ties, cuban guards

32 Cuban Citizens Killed Defending Maduro — Cuban Government

04:50 GMT 05.01.2026 (Updated: 04:51 GMT 05.01.2026)
© AP Photo / Cristian HernandezVenezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, center, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, right, and Gen. Domingo Hernandez arrive at a government-organized civic-military rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, center, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, right, and Gen. Domingo Hernandez arrive at a government-organized civic-military rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2026
© AP Photo / Cristian Hernandez
Subscribe
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Thirty-two Cubans were killed in combat or bombings during the US operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the Cuban government announced.
"As a result of the criminal attack perpetrated by the United States government against the sisterly Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the early morning of January 3, 2026, 32 Cubans carrying out missions on behalf of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior at the request of the relevant authorities of the South American country were killed during combat," the government said in a statement published by the Granma newspaper.
“Honour and glory to the brave Cuban combatants who fell confronting terrorists in imperial uniform, who kidnapped and illegally removed from their country the President of Venezuela and his wife, whose lives they were helping to protect at the request of that sister nation,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez wrote on X.
Smoke rises near Fort Tiuna, a military zone, during a full blackout, following explosions and loud noises, amid rising tensions between administrations of U.S. President Donald Trump and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, January 3, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2026
Americas
US Strikes on Venezuela: What's Known so Far
3 January, 09:08 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала