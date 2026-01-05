https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/32-cuban-citizens-killed-defending-maduro--cuban-government-1123419039.html

32 Cuban Citizens Killed Defending Maduro — Cuban Government

Sputnik International

Thirty-two Cubans were killed in combat or bombings during the US operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the Cuban government announced.

"As a result of the criminal attack perpetrated by the United States government against the sisterly Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the early morning of January 3, 2026, 32 Cubans carrying out missions on behalf of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior at the request of the relevant authorities of the South American country were killed during combat," the government said in a statement published by the Granma newspaper.

