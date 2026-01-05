International
WATCH LIVE: UN Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting on Venezuela After US Attack
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/beijing-urges-us-not-to-use-china-threat-narrative-to-control-greenland-1123424723.html
Beijing Urges US Not to Use 'China Threat' Narrative to Control Greenland
Beijing Urges US Not to Use 'China Threat' Narrative to Control Greenland
Sputnik International
The United States must stop using the so-called "China threat" narrative to justify its personal interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Monday, commenting on US President Donald Trump's claims to Greenland.
2026-01-05T15:15+0000
2026-01-05T15:15+0000
world
donald trump
china
greenland
denmark
chinese foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104186/68/1041866878_0:98:1977:1210_1920x0_80_0_0_33d05b1636d3a81cdf080164973774f7.jpg
On Sunday, Trump told The Atlantic that the United States "absolutely" needed Greenland, claiming the island was "surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships." Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen urged Trump to stop threatening Greenland, an autonomous part of Denmark, with annexation. Earlier in the day, Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said that the island is open to dialogue with the United States as long as communication occurs through the proper channels. Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States, citing its strategic importance for national security and the defense of the "free world," including from China and Russia. Former Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede said the island was not for sale. The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/greenland-open-to-dialogue-with-us-through-proper-channels---prime-minister-1123421772.html
china
greenland
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104186/68/1041866878_117:0:1860:1307_1920x0_80_0_0_cddc2217bbc736d9fd31d272f8652049.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
united states, china threat, narrative to control greenland, chinese foreign ministry
united states, china threat, narrative to control greenland, chinese foreign ministry

Beijing Urges US Not to Use 'China Threat' Narrative to Control Greenland

15:15 GMT 05.01.2026
© AP Photo / NORDFOTOGiant icebergs float in the fjord in Narsaq, southern Greenland.
Giant icebergs float in the fjord in Narsaq, southern Greenland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2026
© AP Photo / NORDFOTO
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States must stop using the so-called "China threat" narrative to justify its personal interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Monday, commenting on US President Donald Trump's claims to Greenland.
On Sunday, Trump told The Atlantic that the United States "absolutely" needed Greenland, claiming the island was "surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships." Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen urged Trump to stop threatening Greenland, an autonomous part of Denmark, with annexation.

"We urge the US to stop using the so-called ‘China threat’ as a pretext for itself to seek selfish gains," Lin told the briefing.

Earlier in the day, Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said that the island is open to dialogue with the United States as long as communication occurs through the proper channels.
Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States, citing its strategic importance for national security and the defense of the "free world," including from China and Russia. Former Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede said the island was not for sale.
The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.
Harbour of Nuuk, Greenland, on March 4, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2026
World
Greenland Open to Dialogue With US Through 'Proper Channels' - Prime Minister
11:49 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала