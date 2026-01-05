https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/beijing-urges-us-not-to-use-china-threat-narrative-to-control-greenland-1123424723.html
Beijing Urges US Not to Use 'China Threat' Narrative to Control Greenland
The United States must stop using the so-called "China threat" narrative to justify its personal interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Monday, commenting on US President Donald Trump's claims to Greenland.
News
en_EN
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States must stop using the so-called "China threat" narrative to justify its personal interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Monday, commenting on US President Donald Trump's claims to Greenland.
On Sunday, Trump told The Atlantic that the United States "absolutely" needed Greenland, claiming the island was "surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships." Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen urged Trump to stop threatening Greenland, an autonomous part of Denmark, with annexation.
"We urge the US to stop using the so-called ‘China threat’ as a pretext for itself to seek selfish gains," Lin told the briefing.
Earlier in the day, Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said that the island is open to dialogue with the United States as long as communication occurs through the proper channels.
Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become
part of the United States, citing its strategic importance for national security and the defense of the "free world," including from China and Russia. Former Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede said the island was not for sale.
The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.