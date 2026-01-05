https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/greenland-open-to-dialogue-with-us-through-proper-channels---prime-minister-1123421772.html

Greenland is open to dialogue with the United States as long as communication occurs through the proper channels, Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in response to US President Donald Trump's repeated claims to the island.

Trump told The Atlantic on Sunday that the US "absolutely" needed Greenland, claiming the island was "surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships." Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen urged Trump to stop threatening Greenland, an autonomous part of Denmark, with annexation. Greenland has been a close and loyal friend of the US for many generations, which is precisely why Washington's rhetoric is "completely and utterly unacceptable," the prime minister stated. "When the president of the United States talks about 'we need Greenland' and connects us with Venezuela and military intervention, it's not just wrong. This is so disrespectful," Nielsen said. Greenland is well aware of its strategic location and that its security depends on good friends and strong alliances, the official added. Following the US military intervention in Venezuela, Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, posted an image on X with a map of Greenland colored in the US flag, captioned "SOON." In response, Danish Ambassador to the US Jesper Moller Sorensen said that Copenhagen expected respect for the kingdom's territorial integrity. Nielsen called the image disrespectful. Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States, citing its strategic importance for national security and the defense of the "free world," including from China and Russia. Former Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede said the island was not for sale. The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.

