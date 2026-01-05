https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/heroes-and-traitors-fidel-castro-and-fulgencio-batista-1123424591.html

Heroes and Traitors: Fidel Castro and Fulgencio Batista

The confrontation that shaped Cuba’s political course for much of the 20th century: One entered history as a traitor who sold his country to foreign corporations and the mafia, the other as an uncompromising revolutionary who defended Cuba’s sovereignty.

Fidel Castro – leader of the Cuban Revolution who restored dignity to millions of Cubans A lawyer by training, he led the revolution that overthrew the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista. Once in power, he launched a series of policies to end inequality, defend national sovereignty and advance social development. One of his first measures was the First Agrarian Reform Law, which confiscated land from large landowners and redistributed it to more than 100,000 peasant families, eliminating rural exploitation. He also promoted universal education and healthcare for the poorest segments of society, lifting millions of Cubans out of poverty. Fulgencio Batista – military strongman and dictator who handed Cuba’s economy to the US He led two coups d’état and clung to power through force and terror. After his second coup in 1952 against president Carlos Manuel Prio Socarras, he abolished constitutional guarantees, banned strikes, reinstated the death penalty and brutally repressed political opposition. Under his military dictatorship, Cuba fell under the near-total influence of US corporations and organized crime, which found the island a safe haven. More than 70% of the Cuban economy served their interests, while most of the population remained mired in poverty and illiteracy. His regime was marked by corruption, inequality and violence, prompting the revolution. It triumphed in the early hours of 1959, when Batista fled to the Dominican Republic where he was welcomed by fellow-dictator Rafael Trujillo.

