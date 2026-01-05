https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/house-democratic-leader-calls-us-intervention-in-venezuela-unauthorized-act-of-war-1123420247.html

House Democratic Leader Calls US Intervention in Venezuela Unauthorized ‘Act of War’

House Democratic Leader Calls US Intervention in Venezuela Unauthorized ‘Act of War’

Sputnik International

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has rejected claims by the Trump administration that the US military intervention in Venezuela was a law enforcement operation, calling it an "act of war" that required congressional approval.

2026-01-05T07:19+0000

2026-01-05T07:19+0000

2026-01-05T07:19+0000

americas

latin america

us

nicolas maduro

hakeem jeffries

donald trump

venezuela

venezuelan

democrats

congress

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/02/1118232566_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5f06e19a0ef8b753460a5d8b6e65a69e.jpg

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that the US operation in Venezuela had not required congressional authorization because it had not been an invasion or occupation of the country, but a law enforcement operation to arrest Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. As soon as Congress returns to work next week, Democrats intend to take legislative measures to prohibit military action without explicit congressional approval, Jeffries added. The politician questioned President Donald Trump's claims that he could improve the lives of Venezuelans through his actions, arguing that the president had not fulfilled his campaign promise to lower the cost of living for US citizens. Jeffries called on Trump to focus on solving domestic problems instead. On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the United States. Caracas requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council in response to the US operation. The Venezuelan Supreme Court appointed Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as the acting head of state. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people, called for the release of Maduro and his wife, as well as for the prevention of further escalation. China called for the immediate release of the Maduros, emphasizing that US actions violated international law.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/time-not-on-uss-side-in-venezuela-former-chavez-advisor-says-1123417929.html

americas

venezuela

venezuelan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

house democratic leader, trump administration that the us military intervention, law enforcement operation