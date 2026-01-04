International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/us-strikes-on-venezuela-open-political-pandoras-box-heres-what-comes-next-1123417180.html
US Strikes on Venezuela Open ‘Political Pandora’s Box’: Here's What Comes Next
US Strikes on Venezuela Open ‘Political Pandora’s Box’: Here's What Comes Next
Sputnik International
Over 24 hours after President Maduro's kidnapping by US forces, it's still unclear what President Trump means when he talks about “running” Venezuela, international affairs observer and Issue Insight think tank research fellow John Kavulich tells Sputnik.
2026-01-04T16:03+0000
2026-01-04T16:03+0000
analysis
nicolas maduro
us
donald trump
venezuela
cuba
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/04/1123417022_0:44:632:400_1920x0_80_0_0_84042a07173d5d4bcd719262c83b5030.png
“We don’t have boots on the ground…whether those boots are Gucci loafers and people wearing suits or whether they’re boots of military people or they’re the boots of oil workers. We don’t have any of that,” Kavulich explained.The observer suspects US policy will be about trying to control what goes into and comes out of Venezuela to try to influence its government, sans Maduro, and hasn't been thought about in any great depth by the commander-in-chief.“He’s opened a political Pandora’s box,” Kavulich says.Domestically, Venezuela seems to be “in a fairly secure place” in spite of Maduro's kidnapping. “Government institutions have thus far publicly been resilient. The vice president is stepping in, the cabinet is stepping up, there aren’t riots, etc.,” Kavulich noted.“But it’s Venezuela’s relationship with Cuba that’s going to be incredibly demonstrative. How much pressure does President Trump force the current government of Venezuela to lessen its support?” That’s a key question, the observer says.Power Grows From the Barrel of a GunThe US “has made quite clear that oil is indeed the leading motive for the operation,” Dr. Royce told Sputnik.It’s likely that Washington is either “hoping to somehow squeeze out of Venezuela far more than Maduro would have been willing to give,” or is seeking a PR “superficial victory” by kidnapping him, “in the belief that this will somehow actually lead to a compliant Venezuelan government.”Otherwise, “the operation certainly should be viewed as part of an attempt to assert US domination over the entire New World, which is in turn part of the Trump administration's broader strategy of reducing US commitments elsewhere while strengthening the country's position in its own 'near abroad'. The implications of this are thus especially concerning for countries like Denmark (Greenland), Panama, Colombia, Cuba, etc,” the observer summed up.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/trumps-team-working-on-plan-for-governing-venezuela-after-maduros-capture---reports-1123416704.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/venezuela-attacked-could-cuba-be-next-1123414612.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/where-worlds-largest-oil-reserves-are-1123415723.html
venezuela
cuba
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/04/1123417022_20:0:612:444_1920x0_80_0_0_65c36b0ef80537aa928d653cc01c1bb1.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
what comes now in venezuela, what's next in venezuela, will us occupy venezuela
what comes now in venezuela, what's next in venezuela, will us occupy venezuela

US Strikes on Venezuela Open ‘Political Pandora’s Box’: Here's What Comes Next

16:03 GMT 04.01.2026
© Photo : Truth Social/Donald TrumpVenezuelan President Nicolas Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his kidnapping by US forces. Social media photo.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his kidnapping by US forces. Social media photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2026
© Photo : Truth Social/Donald Trump
Subscribe
More than 24 hours after President Maduro's kidnapping by US forces, it's still unclear what President Trump means when he talks about “running” Venezuela, international affairs observer and Issue Insight think tank research fellow John Kavulich tells Sputnik.
“We don’t have boots on the ground…whether those boots are Gucci loafers and people wearing suits or whether they’re boots of military people or they’re the boots of oil workers. We don’t have any of that,” Kavulich explained.
The observer suspects US policy will be about trying to control what goes into and comes out of Venezuela to try to influence its government, sans Maduro, and hasn't been thought about in any great depth by the commander-in-chief.
“He’s opened a political Pandora’s box,” Kavulich says.
President Donald Trump attends a joint news conference with Ukraine's Zelensky - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2026
Americas
Trump's Team Working on Plan for Governing Venezuela After Maduro's Capture - Reports
13:18 GMT
Domestically, Venezuela seems to be “in a fairly secure place” in spite of Maduro's kidnapping. “Government institutions have thus far publicly been resilient. The vice president is stepping in, the cabinet is stepping up, there aren’t riots, etc.,” Kavulich noted.
“But it’s Venezuela’s relationship with Cuba that’s going to be incredibly demonstrative. How much pressure does President Trump force the current government of Venezuela to lessen its support?” That’s a key question, the observer says.

“Venezuela provides energy to Cuba. Cuba provides workers, healthcare workers to Venezuela, and they pay them billions of dollars a year…So a turning off of the commercial economic financial relationship between Venezuela and Cuba can really put a lot of pressure on Cuba. And then the question becomes, who steps up, if anyone?”

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, left, greets Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during the ALBA Summit at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2026
Analysis
Venezuela Attacked: Could Cuba Be Next?
09:53 GMT

Power Grows From the Barrel of a Gun

The Venezuela attack “is just another reminder that military strength is the only real defense against external aggression, that the ‘rules-based liberal order’ is a lie…and that the guarantor of that ‘order’ is actually itself the main threat to most countries,” says Higher School of Economics research fellow Dr. Dylan Payne Royce.
The US “has made quite clear that oil is indeed the leading motive for the operation,” Dr. Royce told Sputnik.
It’s likely that Washington is either “hoping to somehow squeeze out of Venezuela far more than Maduro would have been willing to give,” or is seeking a PR “superficial victory” by kidnapping him, “in the belief that this will somehow actually lead to a compliant Venezuelan government.”
However, given that Maduro’s replacement, acting president Delcy Rodriguez, has expressed “resistance and hostility,” actual control would mean the US would “need to maintain the capability to kidnap an indefinite number of acting presidents of Venezuela, until finally getting to [one] who is intimidated enough to submit to the US. If that is the plan, it seems absurd.”
Otherwise, “the operation certainly should be viewed as part of an attempt to assert US domination over the entire New World, which is in turn part of the Trump administration's broader strategy of reducing US commitments elsewhere while strengthening the country's position in its own 'near abroad'. The implications of this are thus especially concerning for countries like Denmark (Greenland), Panama, Colombia, Cuba, etc,” the observer summed up.
Where world’s largest oil reserves are - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2026
Multimedia
Where World’s Largest Oil Reserves Are
09:46 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала