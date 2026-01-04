US Strikes on Venezuela Open ‘Political Pandora’s Box’: Here's What Comes Next
More than 24 hours after President Maduro's kidnapping by US forces, it's still unclear what President Trump means when he talks about “running” Venezuela, international affairs observer and Issue Insight think tank research fellow John Kavulich tells Sputnik.
“We don’t have boots on the ground…whether those boots are Gucci loafers and people wearing suits or whether they’re boots of military people or they’re the boots of oil workers. We don’t have any of that,” Kavulich explained.
The observer suspects US policy will be about trying to control what goes into and comes out of Venezuela to try to influence its government, sans Maduro, and hasn't been thought about in any great depth by the commander-in-chief.
“He’s opened a political Pandora’s box,” Kavulich says.
Domestically, Venezuela seems to be “in a fairly secure place” in spite of Maduro's kidnapping. “Government institutions have thus far publicly been resilient. The vice president is stepping in, the cabinet is stepping up, there aren’t riots, etc.,” Kavulich noted.
“But it’s Venezuela’s relationship with Cuba that’s going to be incredibly demonstrative. How much pressure does President Trump force the current government of Venezuela to lessen its support?” That’s a key question, the observer says.
“Venezuela provides energy to Cuba. Cuba provides workers, healthcare workers to Venezuela, and they pay them billions of dollars a year…So a turning off of the commercial economic financial relationship between Venezuela and Cuba can really put a lot of pressure on Cuba. And then the question becomes, who steps up, if anyone?”
Power Grows From the Barrel of a Gun
The Venezuela attack “is just another reminder that military strength is the only real defense against external aggression, that the ‘rules-based liberal order’ is a lie…and that the guarantor of that ‘order’ is actually itself the main threat to most countries,” says Higher School of Economics research fellow Dr. Dylan Payne Royce.
The US “has made quite clear that oil is indeed the leading motive for the operation,” Dr. Royce told Sputnik.
It’s likely that Washington is either “hoping to somehow squeeze out of Venezuela far more than Maduro would have been willing to give,” or is seeking a PR “superficial victory” by kidnapping him, “in the belief that this will somehow actually lead to a compliant Venezuelan government.”
However, given that Maduro’s replacement, acting president Delcy Rodriguez, has expressed “resistance and hostility,” actual control would mean the US would “need to maintain the capability to kidnap an indefinite number of acting presidents of Venezuela, until finally getting to [one] who is intimidated enough to submit to the US. If that is the plan, it seems absurd.”
Otherwise, “the operation certainly should be viewed as part of an attempt to assert US domination over the entire New World, which is in turn part of the Trump administration's broader strategy of reducing US commitments elsewhere while strengthening the country's position in its own 'near abroad'. The implications of this are thus especially concerning for countries like Denmark (Greenland), Panama, Colombia, Cuba, etc,” the observer summed up.