International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/im-decent-man-maduro-pleads-not-gulty-in-us-court-1123427144.html
I'm a Decent Man: Maduro Pleads Not Guilty in US Court
I'm a Decent Man: Maduro Pleads Not Guilty in US Court
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pleaded not guilty in New York federal court on narco-terrorism allegations on Monday. 05.01.2026, Sputnik International
2026-01-05T17:27+0000
2026-01-05T18:58+0000
americas
us
nicolas maduro
venezuela
barry pollack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/05/1123427351_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a87b4a9c810d7d0294976e6cf7599e39.jpg
Maduro rebuked four criminal counts, including narco-terrorism, cocaine importation conspiracy, and possession of machine guns and destructive devices.“I am a decent man, and I am still the president of Venezuela,” he said through an interpreter, as he was speaking in Spanish.Maduro also said that Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores, said at court that she is completely innocent of the charges brought against her by the United States, and requested a consular visit for her and her spouse, the report added.The next hearing on the case against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is scheduled for March 17Maduro Has Some Health, Medical IssuesMaduro has some health and medical issues that will require attention, CNN reported on Monday, citing Maduro’s legal counsel Barry Pollack.Pollack warned the judge about that, the report said.Maduro's wife may have a fracture or severe bruising on ribs and would need a physical evaluation, CNN reported, citing Pollack.Maduro, His Wife Were Sitting Together During Court HearingVenezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were sitting together at a court hearing in New York, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Monday.Flores introduced herself as the First Lady of Venezuela, and during the hearing, she did not keep any notes, unlike her husband. Maduro's wife looked weakened, while the Venezuelan leader seemed annoyed, the correspondent said.The corespondent then reported that a motocrade presumably carrying Maduro and Flores had left the court.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/russia-calls-on-us-to-release-maduro-immediately---russian-un-envoy-1123426286.html
americas
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/05/1123427351_338:0:3069:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d2cc132ac161e647bfdc6dfa4cab0fa1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, nicolas maduro, venezuela, barry pollack
us, nicolas maduro, venezuela, barry pollack

I'm a Decent Man: Maduro Pleads Not Guilty in US Court

17:27 GMT 05.01.2026 (Updated: 18:58 GMT 05.01.2026)
© AP Photo / Ariana CubillosПрезидент Венесуэлы Николас Мадуро выступает с речью в Каракасе, Венесуэла
Президент Венесуэлы Николас Мадуро выступает с речью в Каракасе, Венесуэла - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2026
© AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pleaded not guilty in New York federal court on narco-terrorism allegations on Monday.
Maduro rebuked four criminal counts, including narco-terrorism, cocaine importation conspiracy, and possession of machine guns and destructive devices.
“I am a decent man, and I am still the president of Venezuela,” he said through an interpreter, as he was speaking in Spanish.
Maduro also said that
he had not seen the indictment before his appearance in the US court
he did not know his rights

This could mean that the Venezuelan president did not have enough time to discuss the situation with his lawyer before the hearing, The New York Times reported

he and his wife are not immediately seeking bail
Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores, said at court that she is completely innocent of the charges brought against her by the United States, and requested a consular visit for her and her spouse, the report added.
The next hearing on the case against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is scheduled for March 17
Russian ambassador to the United Nations Nebenzia Vassily speaks during a Holocaust memorial event at U.N. headquarters, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2026
World
Russia Calls on US to Release Maduro Immediately - Russian UN Envoy
16:44 GMT

Maduro Has Some Health, Medical Issues

Maduro has some health and medical issues that will require attention, CNN reported on Monday, citing Maduro’s legal counsel Barry Pollack.
Pollack warned the judge about that, the report said.
Maduro's wife may have a fracture or severe bruising on ribs and would need a physical evaluation, CNN reported, citing Pollack.

Maduro, His Wife Were Sitting Together During Court Hearing

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were sitting together at a court hearing in New York, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Monday.
Flores introduced herself as the First Lady of Venezuela, and during the hearing, she did not keep any notes, unlike her husband. Maduro's wife looked weakened, while the Venezuelan leader seemed annoyed, the correspondent said.
The corespondent then reported that a motocrade presumably carrying Maduro and Flores had left the court.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала