I'm a Decent Man: Maduro Pleads Not Guilty in US Court

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pleaded not guilty in New York federal court on narco-terrorism allegations on Monday.
Maduro also said that Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores, said at court that she is completely innocent of the charges brought against her by the United States, and requested a consular visit for her and her spouse, the report added.The next hearing on the case against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is scheduled for March 17Maduro Has Some Health, Medical IssuesMaduro has some health and medical issues that will require attention, CNN reported on Monday, citing Maduro's legal counsel Barry Pollack.Pollack warned the judge about that, the report said.Maduro's wife may have a fracture or severe bruising on ribs and would need a physical evaluation, CNN reported, citing Pollack.Maduro, His Wife Were Sitting Together During Court HearingVenezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were sitting together at a court hearing in New York, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Monday.Flores introduced herself as the First Lady of Venezuela, and during the hearing, she did not keep any notes, unlike her husband. Maduro's wife looked weakened, while the Venezuelan leader seemed annoyed, the correspondent said.The corespondent then reported that a motocrade presumably carrying Maduro and Flores had left the court.
Maduro rebuked four criminal counts, including narco-terrorism, cocaine importation conspiracy, and possession of machine guns and destructive devices.
“I am a decent man, and I am still the president of Venezuela,” he said through an interpreter, as he was speaking in Spanish.
he had not seen the indictment before his appearance in the US court
he did not know his rights
This could mean that the Venezuelan president did not have enough time to discuss the situation with his lawyer before the hearing, The New York Times reported
he and his wife are not immediately seeking bail
Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores, said at court that she is completely innocent of the charges brought against her by the United States, and requested a consular visit for her and her spouse, the report added.
The next hearing on the case against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is scheduled for March 17
Maduro Has Some Health, Medical Issues
Maduro has some health and medical issues that will require attention, CNN reported on Monday, citing Maduro’s legal counsel Barry Pollack.
Pollack warned the judge about that, the report said.
Maduro's wife may have a fracture or severe bruising on ribs and would need a physical evaluation, CNN reported, citing Pollack.
Maduro, His Wife Were Sitting Together During Court Hearing
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were sitting together at a court hearing in New York, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Monday.
Flores introduced herself as the First Lady of Venezuela, and during the hearing, she did not keep any notes, unlike her husband. Maduro's wife looked weakened, while the Venezuelan leader seemed annoyed, the correspondent said.
The corespondent then reported that a motocrade presumably carrying Maduro and Flores had left the court.