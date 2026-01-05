https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/im-decent-man-maduro-pleads-not-gulty-in-us-court-1123427144.html

I'm a Decent Man: Maduro Pleads Not Guilty in US Court

I'm a Decent Man: Maduro Pleads Not Guilty in US Court

Sputnik International

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pleaded not guilty in New York federal court on narco-terrorism allegations on Monday. 05.01.2026, Sputnik International

2026-01-05T17:27+0000

2026-01-05T17:27+0000

2026-01-05T18:58+0000

americas

us

nicolas maduro

venezuela

barry pollack

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/05/1123427351_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a87b4a9c810d7d0294976e6cf7599e39.jpg

Maduro rebuked four criminal counts, including narco-terrorism, cocaine importation conspiracy, and possession of machine guns and destructive devices.“I am a decent man, and I am still the president of Venezuela,” he said through an interpreter, as he was speaking in Spanish.Maduro also said that Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores, said at court that she is completely innocent of the charges brought against her by the United States, and requested a consular visit for her and her spouse, the report added.The next hearing on the case against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is scheduled for March 17Maduro Has Some Health, Medical IssuesMaduro has some health and medical issues that will require attention, CNN reported on Monday, citing Maduro’s legal counsel Barry Pollack.Pollack warned the judge about that, the report said.Maduro's wife may have a fracture or severe bruising on ribs and would need a physical evaluation, CNN reported, citing Pollack.Maduro, His Wife Were Sitting Together During Court HearingVenezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were sitting together at a court hearing in New York, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Monday.Flores introduced herself as the First Lady of Venezuela, and during the hearing, she did not keep any notes, unlike her husband. Maduro's wife looked weakened, while the Venezuelan leader seemed annoyed, the correspondent said.The corespondent then reported that a motocrade presumably carrying Maduro and Flores had left the court.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/russia-calls-on-us-to-release-maduro-immediately---russian-un-envoy-1123426286.html

americas

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, nicolas maduro, venezuela, barry pollack