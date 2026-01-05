https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/russia-calls-on-us-to-release-maduro-immediately---russian-un-envoy-1123426286.html
Russia Calls on US to Release Maduro Immediately - Russian UN Envoy
Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia on Monday urged the United States to free Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife immediately.
"We call upon the US leadership to immediately release the legitimately elected President of an independent state and his spouse," Nebenzia said.Vassily Nebenzia called US operation carried out on January 3 against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro an assault.Russia condemns US aggression against Venezuela and considers it a breach of international legal norms, the ambassador stated."US crimes in Caracas can not be justified," he added.Russia is appalled by the cynicism displayed by the United States when it comes to its intervention in Venezuela, which acknowledged being guided by the wish to control the country's resources, Nebenzia said.The United States cannot be allowed to proclaim itself the world's "supreme judge" who decides whom it can invade in disregard of international law, the diplomat added.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia on Monday urged the United States to free Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife immediately.
"We call upon the US leadership to immediately release the legitimately elected President of an independent state and his spouse," Nebenzia said.
Vassily Nebenzia called US operation carried out on January 3 against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
an assault.
"The assault against the leader of Venezuela, compounded by the deaths of dozens of Venezuelan and Cuban citizens, in the eyes of many, has become a harbinger of a turn back to the era of lawlessness and US domination by force," Nebenzia said.
Russia condemns US aggression against Venezuela and considers it a breach of international legal norms, the ambassador stated.
"US crimes in Caracas can not be justified," he added.
Russia is appalled by the cynicism displayed by the United States when it comes to its intervention in Venezuela, which acknowledged being guided by the wish to control the country's resources, Nebenzia said.
"We are particularly appalled by the unparalleled cynicism with which Washington did not even attempt to conceal the true aims of its criminal operation, namely, the establishment of unbridled control over Venezuela's natural resources and the assertion of its hegemonic ambitions in Latin America," Nebenzia told the UN Security Council meeting on Venezuela.
The United States cannot be allowed to proclaim itself the world's "supreme judge" who decides whom it can invade in disregard of international law, the diplomat added.