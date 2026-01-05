https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/russia-calls-on-us-to-release-maduro-immediately---russian-un-envoy-1123426286.html

Russia Calls on US to Release Maduro Immediately - Russian UN Envoy

Russia Calls on US to Release Maduro Immediately - Russian UN Envoy

Sputnik International

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia on Monday urged the United States to free Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife immediately.

2026-01-05T16:44+0000

2026-01-05T16:44+0000

2026-01-05T16:44+0000

world

latin america

vassily nebenzia

us

nicolas maduro

venezuela

russia

venezuelan

the united nations (un)

un security council (unsc)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/03/1081973344_0:0:2661:1497_1920x0_80_0_0_61630b7232e12369c98c9f1be6244813.jpg

"We call upon the US leadership to immediately release the legitimately elected President of an independent state and his spouse," Nebenzia said.Vassily Nebenzia called US operation carried out on January 3 against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro an assault.Russia condemns US aggression against Venezuela and considers it a breach of international legal norms, the ambassador stated."US crimes in Caracas can not be justified," he added.Russia is appalled by the cynicism displayed by the United States when it comes to its intervention in Venezuela, which acknowledged being guided by the wish to control the country's resources, Nebenzia said.The United States cannot be allowed to proclaim itself the world's "supreme judge" who decides whom it can invade in disregard of international law, the diplomat added.

venezuela

russia

venezuelan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia calls on us to release maduro, russian un envoy, united states to free venezuelan president nicolas maduro