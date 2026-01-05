https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/us-backed-coups-in-latin-america-are-bad-local-elites-judas-style-betrayals-are-worse---historian-1123427948.html
US-Backed Coups in Latin America Are Bad, Local Elites’ Judas-Style Betrayals Are Worse - Historian
The US began overthrowing governments in Latin America in the 1890s, often working with internal elements, “usually the military and the business community,” to do so, Peter Kuznick, the director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University, told Sputnik.
2026-01-05T20:01+0000
“It's the internal betrayal that is sometimes even more disturbing, because that is not a question of US egregious use of power…That is some people committing the moral sin of working with the enemy, working with the aggressor, selling out the internal interests of the people in Chile or Guatemala or El Salvador, you go down the line, Brazil, that in some ways is more offensive because it could be avoidable,” Kuznick, coauthor of the Untold History of the United States together with Oliver Stone, said.“So the US has its puppets. The US has its cronies. The US has its betrayers who are willing to stab people in the back in order to get their own power for the military,” he added.
“Within the Catholic tradition, this is especially outrageous because this is what happened to Jesus Christ. Jesus was betrayed by Judas. And so within the Catholic theological tradition, this internal betrayal is the arch enemy. Now, in Jesus' case, it wasn't so much the outside forces, although that was at play also, but the focus on Judas. So Pinochet is the equivalent Judas,” the historian pointed out.
“So the US has its puppets. The US has its cronies. The US has its betrayers who are willing to stab people in the back in order to get their own power for the military,” he added.